Zambian FM arrives in Khartoum for bilateral talks



February 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Zambia’s Foreign Minister Harry Kalaba Friday has arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum in an official two-day visit, said Sudan’s foreign ministry.

Kalaba’s visit is considered the first of its kind by a senior Zambian official to Sudan during the last thirty years.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir, said Kalaba was received by Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour at Khartoum airport.

“The visit which is considered the first of its kind aims to discuss bilateral cooperation opportunities in the economic, cultural and trade domains besides [developing] mechanisms to enhance political coordination in the various regional and international issues” read the press release

According to the foreign ministry, the two ministers will chair a joint session on Saturday to discuss ways to promote bilateral relations in the various fields.

Zambia’s top diplomat, who came to Khartoum upon an invitation from Ghandour, is expected to meet a number of Sudanese officials.

In July 2008, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), abruptly canceled a scheduled trip to Zambia to attend the Smart Partnership programme for developing nations.

Zambia is a party to the Rome Statue which forms the basis of the ICC and has the legal obligation to apprehend al-Bashir if judges issue an arrest warrant for him.

(ST)