

February 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Seven cattle herders from the Hawazma tribe have been killed and one injured on Friday morning near Al-Hujairat area, some 30 kilometer west of Kadugli, South Kordofan capital.

Reliable sources in Kadugli told Sudan Tribune, that a band of marauders have committed the crime and stole 1500 heads of cattle, ruling out that elements from the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) were involved in the incident.

They said the incident occurred at a remote area away from the rebel-controlled areas, pointing out that a similar incident took place few days earlier in the same area.

According to the sources, the marauders deliberately followed a pathway leading to the rebel-controlled area of Galad, saying most of the dead fall in the age group between 15 to 18 years old.

The same sources added that the list of the dead include Suleiman Khamis Mohamed Yaqoub, Hussein Khamis Mohamed Yaqoub, Abdel-Rahman al-Hag Tamim, Mohamed Musa Ahmed Mohamed, Adam al-Toum Yaqoub, Khalil Yaqoub Mohamed and Musa Ahmed Mohamed.

They pointed that an injured herder by the name of Mohamed Yaqoub Adam was transferred to the hospital while search is ongoing for three missing herders.

SPLM-N DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN THE INCIDENT

Meanwhile, SPLM-N said it has nothing to do with the incident, pointing its army has no presence in the Al-Hujairat area.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, SPLM-N leadership said it has “set up a committee to investigate this crime”, pointing the movement condemns it “in the strongest words”.

It pointed that the SPLM-N enjoys good relations with the Hawazma and Misseriyya tribes and the rest of the tribes, describing these ties as “blood and common destiny” relations.

The movement added that it has been present in South Kordofan for more than 30 years, saying such crimes are not part of its agenda.

It pointed to some reports that have mentioned presence of outlaws from government militias who carryout armed robberies in the Al-Hujairat area.

The SPLM-N leadership further offered deepest condolences to the Hawazma tribe, stressing the movement would cooperate with them to capture the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

