South Sudan president sacks Imatong governor

February 10, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has issued an executive order sacking the governor of his newly created Imatong state in Eastern Equatoria region.

Governor Nartisio Loluke Manir

President Kiir, according to the order broadcast by the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, removed Nartisio Loluke from his position and replaced him with Tobiolo Alberto.

The order did not cite any reason for moving out office an official who portrays himself in the area as the staunch supporter of the president and his leadership style.

However, his supporters extend an accusing finger to his predecessor Louis Lobong Lojore, governor of Namurnyang now changed to Kapaeta State, citing previous differences between the two officials.

Nartisio was the first deputy governor of Lojore after his appointment governor of Eastern Equatoria state in 2010. But later he was removed from his position after he fell out with Lobong due to conflict of interests and political ambitions.

(ST)