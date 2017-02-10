 
 
 
Friday 10 February 2017

Two arrested over murder of first lady’s driver in Wau

February 09, 2017 (WAU) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with last week’s murder of the first lady’s driver in South Sudan’s town of Wau, the municipal council mayor disclosed.

Mel Aleu Goc said state authorities zeroed on the two suspects after investigations found out that they played roles in the killing.

“One of them is a young woman, who is accused of coordinating the killing of Arabi Ramadan through inviting the guards for an evening meal in her house,” said Goc.

The suspect woman, according to the mayor, admitted that she invited the guard and later informed the killers to execute the act.

The late Ramadan was found dead in the house of the woman at Jazeera residential area in Wau town on Wednesday, last week.

“The security agents have so far arrested two people, including the woman who invited the presidential guard into her house on Wednesday evening where he was killed and now the two which are still at large are being perused,” said mayor.

State authorities condemned the murder, calling for thorough investigations.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

