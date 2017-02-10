EU envoys, North Darfur officials discuss post conflict and recovery plans



February 9, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - European Union envoys to Sudan Thursday discussed with the North Darfur officials the state government post-conflict plans to collect arms and recovery strategies.

The European envoys are visiting Darfur to assess the efforts of the Sudanese authorities to deal with the post-conflict environment which is characterized by insecurity and lawlessness, badly functioning economies, and a lack of social services and social cohesion.

Following a meeting with the visiting EU delegation, North Darfur Deputy Governor Mohamed Birama told reporters that the delegation of 16 European diplomats asked them about disarmament issues.

"We conveyed to them that the issue has received a considerable attention from the state government and the Sudanese presidency, and that the collection of arms is implemented in accordance with a specific strategic plan designed by the central government," he said.

"We explained to them that the purpose of the visit to the state of the Vice President of the Republic these days, is to deliver a strong message to citizens who possess weapons without a license that they have to prepare themselves to arms-collection campaigns and as a state we are ready to implement it. "

Last April, President Omer al-Bashir, denounced the tribal fighting in Darfur and announced the formation of a national body to collect illegal arms in Darfur region, pointing that the region now is pacified and rebel groups are defeated.

The EU diplomats will also visit West Darfur to measure the security situation and discuss the challenges facing the development of the region.

The EU considers to participate in the development and recovery programmes of the region which has witnessed a 14 year armed conflict as it pledged in the international donor meeting for Darfur in April 2013.

The French Ambassador, Bruno Aubert told Sudan Tribune the meeting discussed development issues but also the peace process and stability in the region, adding that the EU relations with the Sudan are at a turning point and entered a new phase characterized by the dialogue.

The deputy governor said the EU diplomats confirmed their readiness contribute to the development and infrastructure programmes in the state and to support the voluntary return programme of displaced people to their villages.

The visiting delegation also paid a visit to the headquarters of Darfur hybrid peacekeeping operation, UNAMID, where they were briefed about the Mission’s efforts to protect civilians and support humanitarian operations in the region.

(ST)