Suspected Murle militias kill four women in Jonglei state

February 10, 2017 (BOR) – Four women were killed in Bor, the Jonglei state capital by suspected Murle militias since 4 January, officials said.

The map of Jonglei state in red

The first incident occurred in Baidit when four women reportedly fell into an ambush and two were stabbed to death.

Two others, authorities said, were left with injuries after the ambush.

The two were reportedly killed using machetes at Panwell in Bor South county on Tuesday, while they collected firewood in the bush.

“We were collecting Egyptian Ballantine fruits in the bush. They suddenly appeared; with a lot of goats they stole from the village where they killed the first lady. They were carrying spears, sticks and guns. They were more than 30 people, with plated hair. We got scared, the other two women run away but they [attackers] killed one, and left the other injured, thinking that she was also dead. Other woman just died next to me”, Mary Ayong Malual, one of the survivors, narrated.

Malual said she saw no need to run as the attackers were all over.

“Some caught me, removed my shoes and took my phone. Then of them stabbed me with fishing spear from my one side, pushed me down, till the spear appeared from the other side. I was unconscious. They left me down. Then they kept stabbing my neck, and other parts of the body before they left”, she further explained.

A group of commissioners in gathered in Bor town expressed their anger about the actions of Murle men, of killing innocent women.

The governor of Jonglei state, Phillip Aguer, condemned the killings, and was outraged by the widespread violation of the peace agreement his government signed with Boma state last year.

(ST)