 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 10 February 2017

Sudan’s NCP displeased with SPLM-N refusal of US humanitarian proposal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Presidential Assistant and Top Negotiator Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid talks to the press in Khartoum on 15 August 2016 (ST Photo)
February 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Thursday expressed its discontent with what it described as ’’tactical moves" of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N) over the U.S. humanitarian proposal.

The SPLM-N last November declined an American proposal to transport humanitarian medical assistance directly to the civilians in the rebel-held areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan .

Last Saturday the SPLM-N leader Malik Agar said they are ready to discuss the proposal and the amendments they filed to the former U.S. envoy Donald Booth. He further stressed that what they refuse is Khartoum’s control of the whole humanitarian operation.

The NCP leadership council held a meeting on Thursday headed by the President Omer al-Bashir who is also the chairman of the ruling party. The participants discussed the ongoing efforts to to end war in the two Areas.

The official news agency SUNA said the NCP leadership reiterated the government readiness to reach a comprehensive and a lasting peace in the country, pointing to the governing six-month declaration of unilateral cessation of hostilities and the approval of the US. humanitarian proposal.

"The leadership council expressed its frustration that the other party remains in a tactical phase as after nearly two months they continue talking about studying the U.S. (humanitarian) proposal," said Ibrahim Mahmoud, presidential aide and chief negotiator on the peace talks with the SPLM-N.

"It is time to stop war, and that Sudanese start looking to the future of the nation, and the future of new generations," he stressed.

The SPLM-N sticks to its demand for a humanitarian corridor through the Ethiopian border town, Asap, to directly deliver 20% of the humanitarian aid to the civilians in the conflict affected areas.

But the government rejects the idea saying it is a breach for the state sovereignty and a manoeuvre from the rebels to bring arms and ammunition to their locked rebel-held areas in the Two areas.

"Now the whole world wants to stop the war in Sudan immediately, without procrastination," he said, pointing to the devastating effects of the war on the Sudanese people.

The presidential assistant, according to SUNA, referred to the statements of the former U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth criticizing the SPLM-N refusal of his humanitarian proposal, saying "these (armed) movements have no interest in the issues of the citizens; but only seeks personal ambitions as it was said by the American envoy".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Dollarising the South Sudanese economy: an ingredient or a remedy? 2017-02-09 05:46:45 By Golda T. Abbe Recently there have been talk about dollarising the economy of South Sudan. The backdrop is political instability and insecurity. The driver seems to be economic mismanagement, (...)

A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.