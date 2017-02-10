Sudan’s NCP displeased with SPLM-N refusal of US humanitarian proposal



February 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Thursday expressed its discontent with what it described as ’’tactical moves" of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N) over the U.S. humanitarian proposal.

The SPLM-N last November declined an American proposal to transport humanitarian medical assistance directly to the civilians in the rebel-held areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan .

Last Saturday the SPLM-N leader Malik Agar said they are ready to discuss the proposal and the amendments they filed to the former U.S. envoy Donald Booth. He further stressed that what they refuse is Khartoum’s control of the whole humanitarian operation.

The NCP leadership council held a meeting on Thursday headed by the President Omer al-Bashir who is also the chairman of the ruling party. The participants discussed the ongoing efforts to to end war in the two Areas.

The official news agency SUNA said the NCP leadership reiterated the government readiness to reach a comprehensive and a lasting peace in the country, pointing to the governing six-month declaration of unilateral cessation of hostilities and the approval of the US. humanitarian proposal.

"The leadership council expressed its frustration that the other party remains in a tactical phase as after nearly two months they continue talking about studying the U.S. (humanitarian) proposal," said Ibrahim Mahmoud, presidential aide and chief negotiator on the peace talks with the SPLM-N.

"It is time to stop war, and that Sudanese start looking to the future of the nation, and the future of new generations," he stressed.

The SPLM-N sticks to its demand for a humanitarian corridor through the Ethiopian border town, Asap, to directly deliver 20% of the humanitarian aid to the civilians in the conflict affected areas.

But the government rejects the idea saying it is a breach for the state sovereignty and a manoeuvre from the rebels to bring arms and ammunition to their locked rebel-held areas in the Two areas.

"Now the whole world wants to stop the war in Sudan immediately, without procrastination," he said, pointing to the devastating effects of the war on the Sudanese people.

The presidential assistant, according to SUNA, referred to the statements of the former U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth criticizing the SPLM-N refusal of his humanitarian proposal, saying "these (armed) movements have no interest in the issues of the citizens; but only seeks personal ambitions as it was said by the American envoy".

