Police arrest six for killing prison warder in Yambio

January 8, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Police in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, have arrested six suspects in connection with the death of a prison warder who was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)

The deceased was killed Tuesday at Kuzee residential area in Yambio.

The acting area police commissioner, Brig. Hussein Girish said unknown gunmen entered the house of the deceased through the window of a colleague who was outside and shot the deceased

“Yesterday at around 9 pm, there was incident of killing, as the killer came and cocked the gun and went to the house of the Corporal who is a Prison warden by the name Ciko Santo Michael and shot him on the head with two bullets and escaped,” said Girish.

Girish said an integrated security force arrived at the scene of the crime and immediately arrested six suspects, currently in custody.

A rifle, he said, was found in the compound where the incident occurred.

The police officer said the county was relatively calm, describing the killing of the prison warden as an isolated incident and that the state government would probe the matter and ensure the culprits face justice.

(ST)