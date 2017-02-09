2 killed in revenge attack in Eastern Lakes state

February 9, 2017 (RUMBEK) – Two people were killed in Mapuordit payam in a revenge attack by the community in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, following Tuesday’s killing of a youth leader.

The late Pokic Maker (ST photo)

The Ngop River county commissioner, Diardit Bol allegedly ordered his close bodyguard to shot a youth leader identified as Pokic Maker in unclear circumstances.

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune that clashes broke out Wednesday between pastoralists youth related to the youth leader and soldiers in Mapuordit, a remote area.

“There were two people killed and the situation is tense as we speak now,” said the eyewitness, who preferred anonymity.

Officials from Eastern Lakes state were not readily available to comment.

(ST)