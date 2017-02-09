 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 9 February 2017

30 Cholera-related cases, 13 deaths reported in Jonglei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 8, 2017 (BOR) - 30 Cholera case and 13 deaths have been confirmed at an island in South Sudan’s Jonglei state.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

A state hospital official said primary tests conducted in its laboratory have shown the disease could be Cholera.

The sample was sent to Juba for further specialized testing to confirm the disease before an outbreak is declared.

Cholera is an infectious disease characterized by intense vomiting and profuse watery diarrhea and that rapidly leads to dehydration and often death. The disease is caused by infection with the bacteria Vibrio Cholerae, which may be transmitted via infected fecal matter, food, or water.

Nearly 30 cases had been reported in islands of Twic East, Jalle and Duk as of Tuesday this week, officials disclosed.

The medical team, including experts from the U.N Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was dispatched to the islands to investigate it and render the needed medication, the state governor said.

“We started to notice the cases from last week, intervention is already going on, director for health is moving with the group of experts from UNICEF, and Sudan Medical Care, they are addressing the situation,” said Phillip Aguer.

Cases of Cholera were last reported in July 2016. This year, it is the contrary, as cases were recorded during dry season. However, due to lack transport, the medical teams now treat patients from their areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Dollarising the South Sudanese economy: an ingredient or a remedy? 2017-02-09 05:46:45 By Golda T. Abbe Recently there have been talk about dollarising the economy of South Sudan. The backdrop is political instability and insecurity. The driver seems to be economic mismanagement, (...)

A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.