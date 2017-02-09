30 Cholera-related cases, 13 deaths reported in Jonglei

February 8, 2017 (BOR) - 30 Cholera case and 13 deaths have been confirmed at an island in South Sudan’s Jonglei state.

The map of Jonglei state in red

A state hospital official said primary tests conducted in its laboratory have shown the disease could be Cholera.

The sample was sent to Juba for further specialized testing to confirm the disease before an outbreak is declared.

Cholera is an infectious disease characterized by intense vomiting and profuse watery diarrhea and that rapidly leads to dehydration and often death. The disease is caused by infection with the bacteria Vibrio Cholerae, which may be transmitted via infected fecal matter, food, or water.

Nearly 30 cases had been reported in islands of Twic East, Jalle and Duk as of Tuesday this week, officials disclosed.

The medical team, including experts from the U.N Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was dispatched to the islands to investigate it and render the needed medication, the state governor said.

“We started to notice the cases from last week, intervention is already going on, director for health is moving with the group of experts from UNICEF, and Sudan Medical Care, they are addressing the situation,” said Phillip Aguer.

Cases of Cholera were last reported in July 2016. This year, it is the contrary, as cases were recorded during dry season. However, due to lack transport, the medical teams now treat patients from their areas.

(ST)