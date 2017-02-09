President Kiir threatens war if opposition fails to denounce violence

 
 
 
February 8, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir has threatened major offensives should the armed opposition continue to reject his calls for national dialogue, as the best approach and viable way to end conflict in the country.

JPEG - 31.2 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

“If they don’t listen to the voices which call for peace, I will declare war against them. I don’t think there is anyone of you who will blame me again”, said the South Sudanese leader.

Kiir, speaking at a public rally Tuesday, declared his intention to “exhaust all means of getting peace back to the country, citing national dialogue as one of the means.

“The dialogue I declared recently is one of the means that might bring our people back home. When our parliamentarians return from recess, that is the time we will sit down together so that we talk about how to restore peace," said the president in a speech broadcast on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

President Kiir said there was no other viable alternative to end the ongoing war in the country, apart from resolving existing differences through a national dialogue initiative.

“There are people who believe in war as the only way to resolve differences, I think these are wrong. War is not the viable way to end differences. War is war and you know it is very destructive. I don’t want you, the people of Yei to follow people who think the only solution to whatever issues we have in this country is through war,” he remarked, while addressing a large gathering in South Sudan’s Yei town.

He added, “Let us work together with our religious leaders for peace”.

The president said ending the war will be an opportunity for politicians wanting to take power from him in an atmosphere free of war so that they campaign and allow the citizen to vote peacefully.

“People who want to become of this country have to accept that they cannot become the president when there is war. They need to denounce violence and stop war. When the war is stopped anyone wants to contest whichever positions he wants will be free to contest,” stressed the South Sudanese leader.

“So let’s work together to stop the war and let the political forces sit down to organize themselves so that the parties are registered before time,” he added.

A huge crowd has gathered Yei town to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal Church in the area.

President Kiir also used the opportunity to announce the national dialogue initiative he declared in December last year, saying it officially starts in the first week of March and will run for four months.

The national dialogue, he said, seeks to end long civil war in Africa’s newest nation.
The South Sudanese leader further reiterated that said a panel of "eminent personalities and people of consensus" would guide the national dialogue process, which would involve "all the people of South Sudan" but did not say who the panel members would be.

“The national dialogue is a matter of urgency so that we see what will be the next step. Now our members of the national legislature are on recess, they will come back in the end of this month, so when they come, we will kick off the sessions of the national dialogue”, he said.

The leader of the country’s armed opposition faction, Riek Machar had dismissed Kiir’s dialogue initiative, saying the process can only succeed if peace was restored in the war-torn nation.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since violence broke out between the country’s rival factions in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

  • 9 February 06:46, by koang mi kei

    Kirr has forget this word threaten become familiar with south Sudanese is not a new thing in the ears of us all, how long will you led this nation to hell? i just want to inform south Sudanese who are loyalist to their country if Kiir choose to fight what will we gain? and if we united ourselves what will we get? we can ask ourselves such a question so that we can find solution

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:02, by Eyez

    Kiir is the most stupid President that time has seen, because how can he threaten people with war when there is already a full scale war all over the country.

    These "bubble thoughts" of the JCE to intimidate the non-MTNs are useless and our people will not stop until the Jienge kingdom is burn down to ashes.

    We will defend our people, land with dignity until the last Equatorian standing falls.

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:21, by Sir King

    Because just people don’t want Dinka, the liberators, then you are free to declare war. Although you are weak, you did not acquire your leadership through coup, killing of other tribes or Korkora, but it was a matter of slow trail of approaches until you reach the right seat. Allow us to go for genocide, otherwise, let them finish Dinka or we finish them. That is why Rwanda is in peace now...

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:24, by Sir King

    - This is nonsense really, even stupidest young people are writing on tribal websites that Dinka, Dinka, Dinka,....and remember this attitude will lead all of us to hell. No Dinka supports Salva Kiir but Kiir himself as a leader has his own strategies of clinking to power, then you foolishly and sheepishly here talking about Dinka. Remember, taking this power by force is the worst thing ever.

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:24, by Sir King

    - This is nonsense really, even stupidest young people are writing on tribal websites that Dinka, Dinka, Dinka,....and remember this attitude will lead all of us to hell. No Dinka supports Salva Kiir but Kiir himself as a leader has his own strategies of clinking to power, then you foolishly and sheepishly here talking about Dinka. Remember, taking this power by force is the worst thing ever.

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:28, by Sir King

    - If you take this power now the way you want to take it with you Fucken UN, do you think Dinka communities with their aligns will go and sit without any reprisal. The best way is to go for peace first and we go for change of leadership. Remember even most Dinka are also suffering, but basing bad leadership on Dinka will never help this nation believe me.

    Sorry indeed.

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:33, by Sir King

    - People talk of burning down Jieng Kingdom, never will it happen. Dinka remain Dinka and we are people like you. When your leader, Joseph Langu led this country, Dinka were there keeping quiet waiting for their chance. But the problem with you, EQUATORIANS is greediness, what did Joseph Langu do, he handed over power to Arabs because of food. He was lure with food by Nimeiri. Silly creatures!

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:36, by Sir King

    - Langu would still be a president now if you think you are better creatures. You are really lacking shame in this country and you are the very people destroying this country. There are season of good harvests and bad harvests, but why do you want every season to be Sunday?
    By the way, revise you attitude towards Dinka, otherwise, South Sudan will go to hell.

    repondre message

    • 9 February 08:04, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Ya jienge, dont sqeal yet. Sadam Hussein threatened with "mother of all battles" what happened? Kiir will take himself as his jienges down to hell. You may brag for now, but GOd forbid should that change, then know for sure, only revenge. Already, we have most MTN flushed out of Equatoria except in Juba. That will continue. Who is "Langu?" Oh you meant "Lagu?" ya jienge!

      repondre message

  • 9 February 07:56, by real Dinka

    I hate both Kirr and Riek to hell, leave the country alone

    repondre message

  • 9 February 07:59, by Sir King

    Real Dinka,
    You are absolutely right. But why others say, they don’t want Dinka, is it correct?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



