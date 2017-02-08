February 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Border Commission (JBC) between Sudan and South Sudan will meet in Addis Ababa in April to settle the differences between the two sides, said JBC Co-chair

A South Sudanese girl looks on near a shelter in al-Ghanaa village in the Jableen locality in Sudan’s White Nile State, as refugees arrive from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank via the Joda border, January 17, 2014 (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

JBC Co-chair Abdallah al-Sadiq told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) Wednesday that 80% of the 2,400 kilometers borders between the two countries have been marked on paper.

He pointed that the JBC continues to meet in Addis Ababa to resolve issues hindering the demarcation process and identification of the baseline for the demilitarized security zone (zero line), saying the committee consist of five members from each side.

Claimed and disputed areas of the Sudan and South Sudan border include Abyei, 14-Mile area, Joudat Al-Fakhar, Jebel al-Migainais, Kaka, and Kafia Kingi enclave (Hofrat al-Nahas).

Since South Sudan’s independence the agreed border between the two countries is not yet demarcated (marked on the ground). Also, talks between the two sides continue to delimit the remaining 20% disputed boundary.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues.

