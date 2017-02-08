 
 
 
Wednesday 8 February 2017

S. Sudan rival forces claim control of Upper Nile town

February 8, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan rival forces have issued statements in which each side claimed to have taken control of Kuek, a strategic town bordering neighbouring Sudan.

SPLA soldiers sit at the back of a pick-up truck in Malakal, Upper Nile state January 12, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The area has been one of the strongholds for the armed opposition forces allied to the country’s former first vice president, Riek Machar.

Although it remains unclear as to which could have initiated the attack, local sources blamed government forces for initiating the clash in an attempt to push out rebels.

The deputy spokesperson for government forces, Santo Domic claimed the overall security situation in northern Upper Nile had returned to normal after their forces pushed out armed opposition fighters in Kuek area after two days of fierce fighting.

“The general security situation in the country is okay. It is now normal in most parts, particularly in the northern part of Renk, where rebels of Riek Machar have been causing disturbances. They have now been defeated completely from Kuek and it is now under complete control of our forces. The people of Renk will have nothing to worry now," Dominic told reporters on Wednesday.

"The SPLA forces are in full control of the security situation. The civil can now go about their normal activities”, he added.

The armed opposition spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng, however, dismissed claims that their forces were pushed out of the area, saying fighting was still continuing in Kuek.

He further accused government forces of initiating the attack in Upper Nile state.

The incident comes days after the South Sudanese army dismissed as untrue reports that the Egyptian force was used to bomb rebel-controlled areas in Upper Nile state.

“There are no Sudanese rebels in the republic of South Sudan and it is not true the Egyptian air force bombed places in South Sudan. It is a propaganda”, said Dominic.

The official’s remarks were in reaction to the armed opposition spokesperson’s claims that government forces attacked them using Sudanese and Egyptian air forces.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst ever outbreak of violence since it got independence from Sudan.

(ST)

  • 8 February 21:56, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

    Congratulation Freedom fighters in Upper-Nile State. You will fighting and defeating it, with your right and God Father of the heaven he is your side, because world are Betrayed you for your strong power, No body will defeat you for the name of Jesus Christ Amen.

    • 8 February 22:06, by barbayo

      Nuer the same
      God can not stand with criminals, murders and looters, in simple questions what are reasons of your fighting ? do you know the future of your organization?
      been Nuer does not mean fight for personal interest

      • 8 February 22:20, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

        Brother we are fighting for whole world because you selling us with our Bloods oil and not a Dinka Bloods look recently in Upper We are fighting with Torboro, Nubia, Blue Nile and Egypt and Egypt are bombing us for three Air Jet and Artillery Tanks and Chemical weapon and we still defeating you guy , if you are good fighters and your are Big Government who have more properties like military Equipm

      • 8 February 22:24, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

        Barbayo if you are not our ladies who you are calling whole world to with us while you are Government who have more Equipment Bia Lac e long Jaang ling e je a goa en hoo te Kuoth kel me ney.

        • 8 February 22:31, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

          I mean if you are Big Government who have more properties like military Equipment why you are calling world to fight with us , if We will never Surrounder any more we are really Citizens in South Sudan without Naath or Nuer there is No South and others tribes in South Sudan except Dinka tribe are not belong to south because they are our Slaves.

  • 8 February 22:04, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

    Now is time for Salva to die. I hop he will not crossing this year , look now south Sudan are Gaven some agencies by King of Morocco like most stupid country in this world. Who will help you if we are not defeating Kiir Kueth Lual Together, because he want to finishing us killing and hungers in this young nation , what a stupid order is this?

  • 8 February 22:09, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

    SPLM IO viva! Dr. Machar viva! Freedom Fighters viva! We will win for our right in God Father of the heaven side.

Latest Comments & Analysis


A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)

The increasingly ominous fate of U.S. Sudan policy under President Trump 2017-02-03 22:45:36 By Eric Reeves Among the myriad Executive Orders that President Trump has inherited from the Obama administration is one essentially lifting sanctions on the regime in Khartoum, Sudan. During (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
