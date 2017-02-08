February 8, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan rival forces have issued statements in which each side claimed to have taken control of Kuek, a strategic town bordering neighbouring Sudan.

SPLA soldiers sit at the back of a pick-up truck in Malakal, Upper Nile state January 12, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The area has been one of the strongholds for the armed opposition forces allied to the country’s former first vice president, Riek Machar.

Although it remains unclear as to which could have initiated the attack, local sources blamed government forces for initiating the clash in an attempt to push out rebels.

The deputy spokesperson for government forces, Santo Domic claimed the overall security situation in northern Upper Nile had returned to normal after their forces pushed out armed opposition fighters in Kuek area after two days of fierce fighting.

“The general security situation in the country is okay. It is now normal in most parts, particularly in the northern part of Renk, where rebels of Riek Machar have been causing disturbances. They have now been defeated completely from Kuek and it is now under complete control of our forces. The people of Renk will have nothing to worry now," Dominic told reporters on Wednesday.

"The SPLA forces are in full control of the security situation. The civil can now go about their normal activities”, he added.

The armed opposition spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng, however, dismissed claims that their forces were pushed out of the area, saying fighting was still continuing in Kuek.

He further accused government forces of initiating the attack in Upper Nile state.

The incident comes days after the South Sudanese army dismissed as untrue reports that the Egyptian force was used to bomb rebel-controlled areas in Upper Nile state.

“There are no Sudanese rebels in the republic of South Sudan and it is not true the Egyptian air force bombed places in South Sudan. It is a propaganda”, said Dominic.

The official’s remarks were in reaction to the armed opposition spokesperson’s claims that government forces attacked them using Sudanese and Egyptian air forces.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst ever outbreak of violence since it got independence from Sudan.

(ST)