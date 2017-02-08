 
 
 
Wednesday 8 February 2017

Sudan, Bahrain agree to strengthen bilateral consultations

February 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Bahrain Tuesday have agreed to increase bilateral coordination and consultations at the level of regional and international organizations .

JPEG - 16.5 kb
Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Undersecretary at the foreign ministry A Abdel-Ghani al-Naeem and his Bahraini counterpart Wahid Mubarak Sial at the end of a consultations meeting held in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Garib Allah Khidir said the meeting discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements signed by the two countries.

"The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to improve bilateral coordination at the regional and international levels, as well as increasing consultations in the diplomatic, economic, cultural and security fields, with a special focus on investments," Khidir futher said.

The tiny kingdom of Bahrain has joined the other Gulf monarchies which are engaged in agricultural projects in the Sudan.

Manama implements " Bahrain’s bounties " project, which represents one of the largest Arab investments in Sudan. The agricultural projectwhich occupies an areas of one hundred thousand acres, is located in the Northern State.

On a related development, the meeting coincided with a visit to Khartoum by a high ranking military official from the Gulf region.

The United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, concluded Tuesday a two-day visit to Khartoum where he met with the President Omer al-Bashir and his defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf.

The content of the military talks was not disclosed.

Sudan and the UAE are part of a Saudi-led regional coalition fighting the Shiite Houthi militants in Yemen.

President Bashir recently announced that Khartoum is preparing to dispatch more troops to the Saudi Arabia from where they will move to Yemen .

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

