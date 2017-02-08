 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 February 2017

S. Sudan’s former military attaché defects to rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 7, 2017 (PAGAK) - South Sudan’s former military attaché in Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda, Gai Chatiem has joined the armed opposition led by South Sudan’s ex-first vice president Riek Machar.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Chatiem, in an interview with Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, said he decided to join the armed opposition faction to fight for a "just war".

He claimed the Juba regime was using a “divide and rule” policy, described it as the worst ideology for governing South Sudan.

“I have been serving in the government for the longer time and I thought their tribal policy could have improved after several objections from the people, but only learned that the direction pursued by the government is hell to the South Sudanese,” he said.

The former military attaché called for a mass defection from members within the government to join the rebellion in the country.

The armed opposition spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng, confirmed the former military attaché’s to the armed opposition.

“This morning Monday, February 06, 2017, Brigadier General Gai Chatiem, who served as South Sudan defense attaché in Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda, joined the Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO). Gen. Chatiem reported to the SPLM/A-IO Headquarters Pagak and was warmly received by the top SPLA-IO military leadership and command,” Deng said in a statement.

Chatiem is reportedly at the SPLA-IO headquarters in Pagak, where he allegedly vowed to resist the “autocratic” and “authoritarian” leadership and policies being perpetuated by the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 February 08:19, by PEACE FOR ALL

    what the hell is wrong with my in-laws, this culture of rebelling and insulting the government then coming back and praising the same government is becoming bulshite. Chatiem now is insulting then in few months coming he will come praising the same government. stop this stupid behaviors and lets call for peace.

    repondre message

    • 8 February 09:10, by Akuma

      Who cares for your rebellion ya Chatiem, do your rebellion and you will still come back tomorrow praising that goveernment you are disowning today.

      repondre message

  • 8 February 09:28, by Freedom Advocate

    Congratulations and welcome to the people’s movement.
    This tribal govt with divide and rule policy is hell to south Sudanese people. topple this govt and installed freedom and prosperity for all!

    repondre message

  • 8 February 10:13, by Dr. Rich

    I dont understand why people most nuer like defecting soon they will join again the government and criticize the rebel faction of machar. what i have discovered most IO from the grass roots dont know why they are fighting the governments its just like dinka- nuer fighting

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)

The increasingly ominous fate of U.S. Sudan policy under President Trump 2017-02-03 22:45:36 By Eric Reeves Among the myriad Executive Orders that President Trump has inherited from the Obama administration is one essentially lifting sanctions on the regime in Khartoum, Sudan. During (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.