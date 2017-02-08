February 7, 2017 (PAGAK) - South Sudan’s former military attaché in Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda, Gai Chatiem has joined the armed opposition led by South Sudan’s ex-first vice president Riek Machar.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Chatiem, in an interview with Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, said he decided to join the armed opposition faction to fight for a "just war".

He claimed the Juba regime was using a “divide and rule” policy, described it as the worst ideology for governing South Sudan.

“I have been serving in the government for the longer time and I thought their tribal policy could have improved after several objections from the people, but only learned that the direction pursued by the government is hell to the South Sudanese,” he said.

The former military attaché called for a mass defection from members within the government to join the rebellion in the country.

The armed opposition spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng, confirmed the former military attaché’s to the armed opposition.

“This morning Monday, February 06, 2017, Brigadier General Gai Chatiem, who served as South Sudan defense attaché in Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda, joined the Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO). Gen. Chatiem reported to the SPLM/A-IO Headquarters Pagak and was warmly received by the top SPLA-IO military leadership and command,” Deng said in a statement.

Chatiem is reportedly at the SPLA-IO headquarters in Pagak, where he allegedly vowed to resist the “autocratic” and “authoritarian” leadership and policies being perpetuated by the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE).

(ST)