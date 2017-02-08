Sudanese authorities release SCoP leading member

February 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan authorities released the head of external office of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), Abdel Moneim Omer, one month after his detention at Khartoum airport.

head SCoP office abroad Abdel Moneim Omer (ST Photo)

Abdel Moneim Omer, was briefly tasked with the party’s leadership during two months in November December 2016 when the Sudanese authorities detained the SCoP chairman and his deputy following calls to protest new austerity measures.

The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) didn’t filed any charges against Omer or provide any explanation for his detention.

"The party has not to welcome his release. The NISS robbed the freedom of the head of SCoP office abroad who had been arbitrarily detained without charge or trial," SCoP Vice-Chairman, Khalid Omer Youssef told Sudan Tribune.

"Our freedom is insecure as long as the security apparatus has the right to detain people whenever they want and the release them whenever they wants," he further stressed.

Rights groups call to reform the current security law of 199 and to limit the broad powers of arrest, detention, search and seizure. Also, they call to include key safeguards in the law such as the right to be immediately informed of charges, the right to be brought promptly before a judge, and the right to be tried within a reasonable time.

Omer pointed to the need to amend the National Security Forces Act of 1999 and to "dismantle the totalitarian state structure and laws that allow the NISS to arrest activists and political opponents.

The opposition parties and armed groups demand the creation of a conducive environment before to participate in a constitutional conference inside the country. According to an African Union road map the matter should be discussed within the framework of a national dialogue preparatory meeting.

Sudanese authorities arrested 32 leading members of the SCOP following the announce of austerity measures in a bid to avoid attempts to mobilise the Sudanese street against the government.

Despite the restrictions’ of freedom the SCoP, which is a member of the Sudan Call forces, remains very active and organizes information campaigns, they also hold spontaneous public meetings to raise political and economic issues.

(ST)