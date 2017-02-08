 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 February 2017

Sudanese authorities release SCoP leading member

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan authorities released the head of external office of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), Abdel Moneim Omer, one month after his detention at Khartoum airport.

JPEG - 31.3 kb
head SCoP office abroad Abdel Moneim Omer (ST Photo)

Abdel Moneim Omer, was briefly tasked with the party’s leadership during two months in November December 2016 when the Sudanese authorities detained the SCoP chairman and his deputy following calls to protest new austerity measures.

The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) didn’t filed any charges against Omer or provide any explanation for his detention.

"The party has not to welcome his release. The NISS robbed the freedom of the head of SCoP office abroad who had been arbitrarily detained without charge or trial," SCoP Vice-Chairman, Khalid Omer Youssef told Sudan Tribune.

"Our freedom is insecure as long as the security apparatus has the right to detain people whenever they want and the release them whenever they wants," he further stressed.

Rights groups call to reform the current security law of 199 and to limit the broad powers of arrest, detention, search and seizure. Also, they call to include key safeguards in the law such as the right to be immediately informed of charges, the right to be brought promptly before a judge, and the right to be tried within a reasonable time.

Omer pointed to the need to amend the National Security Forces Act of 1999 and to "dismantle the totalitarian state structure and laws that allow the NISS to arrest activists and political opponents.

The opposition parties and armed groups demand the creation of a conducive environment before to participate in a constitutional conference inside the country. According to an African Union road map the matter should be discussed within the framework of a national dialogue preparatory meeting.

Sudanese authorities arrested 32 leading members of the SCOP following the announce of austerity measures in a bid to avoid attempts to mobilise the Sudanese street against the government.

Despite the restrictions’ of freedom the SCoP, which is a member of the Sudan Call forces, remains very active and organizes information campaigns, they also hold spontaneous public meetings to raise political and economic issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A Continent of Hope 2017-02-07 21:06:20 By António Guterres Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building (...)

Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)

The increasingly ominous fate of U.S. Sudan policy under President Trump 2017-02-03 22:45:36 By Eric Reeves Among the myriad Executive Orders that President Trump has inherited from the Obama administration is one essentially lifting sanctions on the regime in Khartoum, Sudan. During (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.