South Sudan’s Kiir reiterates call for dialogue to end war

February 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has insisted there was no other viable alternative to end the ongoing war in the country, apart from resolving existing differences through a national dialogue.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

“There are people who believe in war as the only way to resolve differences, I think these are wrong. War is not the viable way to end differences. War is war and you know it is very destructive. I don’t want you, the people of Yei to follow people who think the only solution to whatever issues we have in this country is through war,” said Kiir, while addressing a large gathering in S. Sudan’s Yei town.

He added, “Let us work together with our religious leaders for peace”.

The president said ending the war will be an opportunity for politicians wanting to take power from him in an atmosphere free of war so that they campaign and allow the citizen to vote peacefully.

“People who want to become of this country have to accept that they cannot become the president when there is war. They need to denounce violence and stop war. When the war is stopped anyone wants to contest whichever positions he wants will be free to contest,” stressed the South Sudanese leader.

“So let’s work together to stop the war and let the political forces sit down to organize themselves so that the parties are registered before time,” he added.
A huge crowd has gathered Yei town to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the existence of Episcopal Church in the area.

President Kiir also used the opportunity to announce the national dialogue initiative he declared in December last year, saying it officially starts in the first week of March and will run for four months.

The national dialogue, he said, seeks to end long civil war in Africa’s newest nation.

The South Sudanese leader further reiterated that said a panel of "eminent personalities and people of consensus" would guide the national dialogue process, which would involve "all the people of South Sudan" but did not say who the panel members would be.

“The national dialogue is a matter of urgency so that we see what will be the next step. Now our members of the national legislature are on recess, they will come back in the end of this month, so when they come, we will kick off the sessions of the national dialogue”, he said.

The leader of the country’s armed opposition faction, Riek Machar has, however, dismissed Kiir’s dialogue initiative, saying the process can only succeed if peace has been restored in the war-torn nation.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since violence broke out between the country’s rival factions in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

  • 8 February 06:13, by Eastern

    The chief sycophant Elia Lumoro one time said that there is NO CIVIL WAR IN SOUTH SUDAN. The lout-mouthed man went on to say what they have in the country are a bunch of bandits. Now his boss, Kiir Kuetpiny is saying otherwise......

    repondre message

    • 8 February 07:00, by Akuma

      Eastern,

      You are included in President statement saying “People who want to become of this country have to accept that they cannot become the president when there is war. They need to denounce violence and stop war. When the war is stopped anyone wants to contest whichever positions he wants will be free to contest,”. You will be a President of South Sudan when you stop hate speech and warmongers

      repondre message

      • 8 February 08:30, by Eastern

        Akuma,

        I don’t want to become a president not even for my small remote village. What I hate is lies and deception. South Sudanese are dying of hunger and running to neighbouring countries because of war Kiir contributed in starting. Now Kiir is already talking of elections simply to legitimise his hold on power. For more than 10 yrs, Kiir stay in power brought no good to S.Sudan.

        repondre message

        • 8 February 08:34, by Eastern

          Akuma,

          Through an election Kiir will organise next year, he will certainly be "elected" because any election with Kiir as the incumbent president will not see him lose the vote. African leaders are very good at abusing general elections to impose legitemacy. Don’t buy this crap of general elections in 2018. More deaths and destructions will just increase....

          repondre message

      • 8 February 08:39, by Lokoli

        Akuma. Everybody knows all over the world that Kirr administration have wicked people and semi-iletrate. It’s a failed state because of people like you - Akuma who are direct beneficiaries of this suffering. National dialogue?? when war is ongoing! Note: SS enemy will never allow peace in SS because they are parasite.

        repondre message

        • 8 February 09:36, by Sir King

          Lokoli,
          You see, You are really disturbing the real original South Sudanese. You came from that country to disturb the living population of South Sudan.

          Why do you think EQUATORIANS claim to be the most qualified people in South Sudan. Why did they gain that higher education qualifications? It is because, they are not South Sudanese and they did not struggle. They just came to gain opportunities.

          repondre message

          • 8 February 09:37, by Sir King

            - Foreigners to come and gain opportunities in NEW INDEPENDENCE NATION does not mean that they are citizens of this country. Citizens are they one who are cooperating to bring up this country. Now, they term rest of the tribes illiterate, why? It is because they remained behind to fight for 21 years against Arabs and Equatorians were just enjoying their countries of Uganda, Congo and CAR.

            repondre message

            • 8 February 09:39, by Sir King

              - Balanda from Western Bhar el Ghazal and part of Western Equatoria are Pigmies from Central Africa Republic and Kakwa, Madi, Logwara, Kuku etc are inhabitants of Northern Uganda while Azande of Western Equatoria are inhabitants of Northern and North Western Congo DRC. What are you talking about ya Lokoli.

              repondre message

              • 8 February 12:07, by Lokoli

                Mr Sir King. You are son of those murders in Juba. who are the original people of South Sudan? Do you know History of Sudan in general? You claim to be the original people of SS.Really? who told you that?

                The worse fighting of the SPLA/M were fought in Equatoria. Do you even know who safe Kiir from Nuer in 1991. Equatorian sons!!! ask Kiir.For your information, northern Uganda, Luo-Kenya from SS

                repondre message

                • 8 February 12:18, by Lokoli

                  Sir King of Jenge. There are no different between the educated and non educated Jenge because they all behave the same. I do not know whether is in blood. A mere conversation, you see a Jenge saying I am going to kill you. Most of you cannot comprehend constructive argument. I’m I lying tell me Sir King. Even you, you do the same.

                  repondre message

              • 8 February 12:40, by Nationalist

                Dear Sir King, remember that there is no homogeneous country in this of our planet. Regardless of the efforts exerted by your tribe to liberate South Sudan. All tribes equally participated because if your tribe can boast of their achievements where is the family of the FOUNDING FATHER DR JOHN GARANG DE MABIOR. Are they claiming ownership of SS leadership??????

                repondre message

  • 8 February 07:01, by Freedom Advocate

    These idiots are contradicting themselves.
    Today they say it’s a coup, tomorrow it’s just a group of bandits and next it’s civil war.
    They must say what is transpiring in the country.

    repondre message

    • 8 February 07:35, by wacjak

      And you Mr. intelligent, what do you say about what is happening in this country? Try to understand the context of when they are referring to the issues.

      repondre message

  • 8 February 07:35, by Sadam Kuikoy

    The most stupid president on earth, Who do you think to believe on your empty words? may be few Dinkas who benefiting from the mess you have created. Shame on you Gogrial village chief!

    repondre message

  • 8 February 07:37, by Lou Nuer The Great

    stupid gogrial gangs

    who start the war is you
    who massacred civilian is you
    who restart july clash is you
    so you are the one who start war and call for nothing,mother fucker where are you SPLA IO as disciplined armies under his excellency Dr Machar will teach your Anyoor alesson as you already reject peace

    repondre message

  • 8 February 07:46, by Freedom Advocate

    It’s really very confusing for this cowboy to rush to a national dialogue leaving behind the peace agreement dead.
    He murdered the signed accord which was supposed to address the all outstanding issues of which the national dialogue is shouting about was one of the provisions.
    Get back to the track the peace agreement implementation, do away with poor Taban, and the rest will follow automatically.

    repondre message

  • 8 February 09:25, by Dr. Rich

    Hello South sudanese
    I wonder how most of the people are internet worriors always supporting Kiir and Riek but the true for the country to be in peace. this two guys needs to step aside and maybe give chance to different person whether Dinka, nuer, shuluk, or equatorians.

    repondre message

    • 8 February 12:31, by Nationalist

      Dr Rich, Cong. for your well articulated message. Both Kirr and Riak and their spla/splm are the biggest problem affecting South Sudan. No tribe is bigger than a country so i do not blame any tribe but the few individuals are finishing this country in the broad day light. All tribes of SS have contributed to the suffering of their people

      repondre message

Comment on this article



