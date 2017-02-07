UNMISS pledges to support Jonglei’s peace efforts

February 7, 2017 (BOR) - Promoting sport could be one of the best ways of ensuring peace in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, the United Nations Mission in the country, said.

UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

This was revealed Saturday after a tournament in which the U.N team, comprising of South Korean peacekeepers defeated Jonglei football team 2-1.

“We can keep the young men and women busy, and in that process, we can promote peace and tranquility”, said Alfred Zulu, the acting coordinator in the state.

“With the support of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, we will do everything possible to ensure that can organize these young people here, we can support them in term of facilities and in term of football medicines, in term of coaching”, he added.

Jonglei state governor, Philip Aguer, said sports was the only thing that appeals to people from all works of life and that meaningful peace can be achieve through sports.

“We are very happy to see our children here, embracing sport, and when we were going across found all the names, we found Pal, Marial, Mahamed, this shows that this[sport] is the culture of everybody," said Aguer.

"Congratulations for United Nations for supporting this”, he added.

(ST)