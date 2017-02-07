 
 
 
Sudanese lawmakers in South Sudan for bilateral talks

Omer al-Bashir (R) walks with Salva Kiir after their meeting at Khartoum's airport November 4, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

February 6, 2017 (JUBA) - A delegation of Sudanese lawmakers is Juba for talks with their South Sudanese counterparts on how the two countries could cooperation.

Suleiman Adam, the Council of States speaker led the Sudanese team.

The visit is reportedly in response to an invitation South Sudanese lawmakers in the Council of States extended to their counterparts during a visit to Khartoum last year.

The delegation, according to South Sudan’s speaker of the Council of States, will have ample time to meet and interact with different officials and leaders in the country.

The speaker of South Sudan’s Council of States, Joseph Bol Chan told reporters that the Sudanese delegation will meet President Salva Kiir and other government officials.

“Today, we are honored and also happy as your plane touched down in response to our invitation to you to come, and we continue the dialogue between us,” said Chan.

“We continue working together in the regional and international forum in the interest of our two countries and definitely, you are not a stranger here, because we are one people in two countries,” he added.

The three-day visit, according to the speaker of Sudan’s Council of States, would cover issues of common interest on how to consolidate relations between two neighbouring countries and also strengthen relations between the two institutions.

“We are pleased as Council of States of the Republic of Sudan that we have accepted the invitation of our brothers from the Council of States of South Sudan,” said Adam.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan.

However, since South Sudan’s independence, relations between Juba and Khartoum have been poor and frantic with counter accusations of backing each other’s rebels.

(ST)

  • 7 February 05:33, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Sudan lawmakers are totally very weak in everything’s, they should learn from Sudan.
    South Sudanese lawmakers don’t know how to adopt the laws of good governance, security law, human right law, and laws of serveignity country
    They are supposed to learn from grassroots than being in the office for nothing

