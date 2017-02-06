South Sudan president sacks Abyei chief administrator

February 6, 2017 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Monday has relieved , Chol Deng Alak, the chief administrator of the disputed area of Abyei, attracting mixed reactions from the natives of the region.
- Soldiers on patrol in the contested area of Abyei, which is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan (Photo: Reuters)
According to the order which became public this week, the president has replaced Alak with Kuol Alor Kuol Arop, better known as Kuol Alor Jok as the new chief administrator.
It remains unclear what prompted Jok’s relief in less than two year after his appointment. However, observers attributed the move to a local power struggle.
The new chief administrator is already in the area carrying out consultations with different community members and groups to form his administration.
President Salva Kiir, in 2015 removed Kuol Monyluak and appointed Chol Deng Alak as the chief administrator for the oil producing and contested region of Abyei.
Khartoum and Juba failed to implement an agreement providing to appoint a joint administration, as the Ngok Dinka of Abyei say the priority should be for the referendum.
Since Juba appoints a chief administrator from the Ngok Dinka and Khartoum appoints a Misseriya for the administration of the same region.
(ST)
