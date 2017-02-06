Sudan announces limited reshuffle in army posts



February 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, on Monday has relieved a “limited number” of officers in a third action of its kind within a year.

In February 2016, al-Bashir relieved senior army officers including 16 Major Generals.

Also, in 15 July 2016, Sudan’s defence minister issued a decision to restructure the chief of staff of the ground forces a day after al-Bashir made major changes to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, SAF spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said al-Bashir “issued a number of decisions to promote several officers from various ranks to the top rank and relieved a limited number of officers”.

He pointed the “changes come within the context of the annual routine work in accordance with the laws and regulations of the armed forces”.

However, al-Shami didn’t elaborate on the number or ranks of the relieved officers or those who were promoted.

(ST)