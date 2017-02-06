 
 
 
South Sudan president orders execution of bad elements in army

February 6, 2017 (JUBA) -South Sudan president Salva Kiir had instructed the country’s defence minister to execute soldiers who commits human right abuses and atrocities.

JPEG - 24.5 kb
President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

The president gave instructions at a religious function held in Yei town on Monday after which he visited the place for the first time since the conflict broke out the country in December 2013.

“Let us do one thing; we get rid of bad elements among us and we remain clean, pure and perfect," he said.

The South Sudanese leader said he would only be interested in receiving a report about any form of execution after a soldier is found to have committed a crime.

“From today onward, if such a thing happens, I want them to bring me a report that somebody has committed such a crime and has been shot”, said the president.

South Sudan’s image, its president said, will not be tarnished if the order is implemented and it will make the country free of crimes.

(ST)

  • 6 February 21:06, by Naath

    Dinka tribal gangs leaders ordered to kill those who committed in crimes in Yei. How about those who committed crime in J1 at your order will they be killed too? How about those who obstruct election in South Sudan, could they be killed as well?

    repondre message

  • 6 February 21:14, by pal patrick

    That will be an open call for rampant shooting of innocent people who can just be accused falsely. Given the current state of no rule of law and the security running at free will, people will be just be shot for all sorts of false reasons and questions asked later after several years.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 21:22, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That call by president Kiir, is a very definite order but the soldiers who will be arrested will not be part of national army once again!.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 21:28, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I begged Mr. President to forgive those who committed atrocities again innocent civilians living in country.
    Those are wag of civil war, there is no more blame on those soldiers who carried out rapes and other fake activities against citizens.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 21:34, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Dinkas, are got killed, raps and so on in #Bor, #Bentiu, #Malakal, #Juba and others cities in Republic of South Sudan by Riek machar supported army but Riek machar didn’t order the execution of his army soldiers.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 21:39, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Great call Mr. President Kiir. You waited too long. Now, you will see peace and stable. We, the loyal generals always tell you to be aware about these criminals. Criminals never learn from good law.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 21:45, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    This is not a right time for execution, it is a time for peace to preveal amongst 62 tribes or communities in war ton country South Sudan.
    Let us campaign for peace, security, reconciliation and development, therefore the arrest of who committed atrocities will get a chance to reveal automatically.
    I wants president Kiir, to compromise the situation to those who mistaken on venerable lives.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



