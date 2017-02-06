South Sudan president orders execution of bad elements in army

February 6, 2017 (JUBA) -South Sudan president Salva Kiir had instructed the country’s defence minister to execute soldiers who commits human right abuses and atrocities.
- President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)
The president gave instructions at a religious function held in Yei town on Monday after which he visited the place for the first time since the conflict broke out the country in December 2013.
“Let us do one thing; we get rid of bad elements among us and we remain clean, pure and perfect," he said.
The South Sudanese leader said he would only be interested in receiving a report about any form of execution after a soldier is found to have committed a crime.
“From today onward, if such a thing happens, I want them to bring me a report that somebody has committed such a crime and has been shot”, said the president.
South Sudan’s image, its president said, will not be tarnished if the order is implemented and it will make the country free of crimes.
(ST)
