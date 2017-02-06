 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 6 February 2017

Experts warn over placing S. Sudan under U.N trusteeship

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 5, 2017 (JUBA) – Several experts have cautioned over the proposal to place South Sudan under United Nations trusteeship, saying the young nation was not yet at the level that calls for international takeover.

JPEG - 64.6 kb
UN chief António Guterres (right) meets with President Salva Kiir, at the 28th summit of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. on 29 January 2017 (UN photo)

The proposal to put under the U.N for an interim period gained momentum after the renewed clash broke out between the country’s warring factions in July 2016, which saw hundreds killed and nearly two million people displaced.

Placing South Sudan under the U.N trusteeship implied the world body will govern the country for a specific period before handing it back to its people.

This proposal came from ex-government officials, citing the worsening security.

Some government officials have, however, dismissed any possibilities of foreigners taking over the country, which gained its independence in July 2011.

“It is our right. It is our country. We fought for it. We achieved the independence through referendum. The people of South Sudan decided for their country. So nobody is better than the people of South Sudan,” South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters in an interview.

“There are always minority voices that would hope for something totally different from what the majority of people of any given country say,” he added.

Uganda on, Thursday, rejected any move to militarily intervene in the war-torn nation, saying such interference will make the country’s security situation worse.
South Sudan broke into conflict in December 2013. The conflict has killed thousands of people and driven more than 2 million from their homes.

Currently, over 200,000 people are still sheltered in U.N camps in parts of the country.

In 2014, South Sudan President Salva Kiir accused the U.N of seeking to take over the country and speculated that is mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) may have pushed his political rival, Riek Machar, to rise up against the Juba government.

EXPERTS WARN OVER TRUSTEESHIP

Remember Miamingi, a South Africa-based law expert, argued that conditions in the young nation are not yet at the requisite level for International Transitional Administration (ITA), but backed calls for government of technocrats.

"Even though I believe that in some extreme cases of state failure ITA might be an appropriate remedy, I intend to argue here that South Sudan is not yet a very good case," he told Xinhua.

Miamingi said international trusteeship succeeded only in countries like East Timo and Kosovo, where warring parties had reached mutually hurting stalemates, and with significant domestic constituencies that were willing to consent to ITAs.

"ITAs should more likely be considered only in the event that a territory contains a true vacuum of political authority; domestic political agents are fragmented to the extent that collective action via UN-facilitated power sharing is impossible; political actors are too violent or untrustworthy, or because they have violated foundational internal norms and covenants," said Miamingi.

According to the law expert, ITAs for South Sudan should be the last resort for an extreme form of limited statehood.

"Other options should be tried first before frog jumping to the other extreme. One such alternative is a technocratic administration of South Sudanese with support where needed, from the international community," he said.

He further added that such technocratic government could be responsible for overseeing the healing, reconciliation and accountability processes, ensuring political and security stability, and providing normative and institutional frameworks for successful transition.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s former deputy defence minister Majak D’ said there was urgent need for roundtable conference outside Juba to bring all the country’s warring factions to chart a new road map for the war-ravaged nation.

"The first premise to restoring peace is to recognize that the peace agreement has been fractured and for peace to return a fresh break is needed," he told Xinhua.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 February 07:00, by Sir King

    Stupid Experts, not like me who is a really Expert in such ground. You fail to put Somalia under UN trusteeship. So, is South Sudan case worse than that of Somalia if you are not foolish?

    We have very strong commanders who can take South Sudan forwards, otherwise, if you don’t want a sound of guns, please slaughter Kiir Mayardit, once he makes a visit outside this country.You will how S. Sudanes

    repondre message

    • 6 February 08:19, by Akuma

      Sir king,

      South Sudanese people are waiting for you and your guys when you will enter and fight them. South Sudan is a sovereign and independent state and don’t think myopically that international communities or foreigners you are taking money from will help you to overthrown Juba government. Be a peace lover and South Sudan will return into normalcy and not war as you think.

      repondre message

      • 6 February 09:55, by Kuch

        Mr. Akuma,

        The most powerful tool on earth is ignorant and stupidity. There is no way we are going to live with the fools like Majak Agoot, Pagan Amuom, Aduok Nyabe, Lam Akol and some of their rubbish in between. Uncle, we had already bombed our enemies. Let the fools bring their rubbish back into our country and we will show the fools their right place>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 February 10:02, by Kuch

          there are some fools in our country who still worship the Europeans, the so-called juus, ethiopians, North Sudan, English people, their evil juus, their evil corporate America and some of their evils in between.

          Fellows, be very very careful. We are going to bomb the mighty US, Saudi Arabia, island of England, the so-called israel, Qatar and other criminals we don’t like in our country.

          repondre message

    • 6 February 08:50, by Mayom County Troops

      who are those Experts denying South Sudan County will not have trusteeship with UN ?

      repondre message

      • 6 February 10:32, by Kuch

        Mr. Mayom country,

        Your Dinkas/Jaangs are here fellow. I am the one who bombed your rubbish usual Nuers out of Malakal. Your Riek Macgar is dead if you are not been told. We killed him Juba. He is not in Congo, North Sudan and South Africa. He had rot long time ago in Juba. Nuers, be very very careful. The Jaangs/Dinkas are not playing games with you. War is here fools>>>>

        repondre message

  • 6 February 07:04, by Sir King

    - But saying of trusteeship a foreign voice, supported by foreigners called EQUATORIANS. Equatorian idiots like Bakosoro are the one advocating for this dirty colonial move. Finish all those who struggled for this independence South Sudan before handing over this country to corrupt, nepotistic, segregated and UN of gossiping. I never knew that UN is the most corrupt organization in the world.

    repondre message

    • 6 February 07:43, by Eastern

      Take it on! Equatorians are not foreigners in their own land. The war will become very interesting when waged along that direction. You dinkas will have to fight for your survival from all four corners of South Sudan!

      repondre message

      • 6 February 08:44, by jubaone

        Eastern,
        We must commend all our Equatorians for a job well done. In all "jienge free zones" we have driven them off and you realize the Collo and Nuers and non-jienges in WBG are also doing a good job. Whether SS is placed under the UN, we have unfinished business to do - clear that filth. Period

        repondre message

      • 6 February 11:22, by Kuch

        Mr. Eastern,

        you have been playing the hand over of our country to Europe, US, our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, the so-called cloned rubbish of Eastern Sudan, the Furs from Darfur. Chap, you fellows even tried your rubbish in Raja and Wau Acholdit and you fools think. You would be in welcomed into a South Sudanese men country!>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 February 11:28, by Kuch

          Mr. Eastern, game is over chap. We have taken back our country. Get your rubbish out of Juba, South Africa and israel. Game is over fellows. War is here fools. We have killed your Riek Machar a while ago in Juba.

          repondre message

    • 6 February 08:27, by PEACE FOR ALL

      Sir King, it is not new for these people to sell out this country, they had been selling it to the Arabs during the struggle for the independence. now the independence is achieved, they are selling it again to UN. The big question is " is UN fair in term of administration?" the Answer is NO. look now, the recruitment for UNMISS is very corrupted.
      almost UNMISS clears are concubines to them

      repondre message

      • 6 February 08:36, by PEACE FOR ALL

        UNMISS HR is very corrupted. they have what they manual agreement, meaning that your wife can have sex with anybody as long they are agreed but the right husband can not question his wife. is that how fair the UN?.
        If the UN takes over the following will happen:
        1.squandering all natural resources.
        2. takes all our wives.
        3.takes all our young girls.
        4. we all lost our very rich cultures
        5.colony

        repondre message

        • 6 February 11:04, by Kuch

          Mr. PEACE FOR ALL,

          We are here brother. There are some fools like Majak Agoot, Pagan Amuom, Rabecca Nyadeng, Riek Machar, Lam Akol, their UN, UNIMISS, CIA, MI6 and several criminals working working for their so-called NGOs.

          Fellows, the Nuers, Equatorians and some South Sudanese people like our Murles have been hijacked by our our enemies>>>

          repondre message

          • 6 February 11:11, by Kuch

            There is no way we are going to live with the so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, the evil juus, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the mighty US our so-called ethiopia. We are here fellows. War is here. We are going to bomb our enemies.

            Get your rubbish out of our country, the Sudan, in peace before we put our hands on you fools.

            repondre message

    • 6 February 08:37, by barbayo

      it is dream which can not happen , Raik Machar his expert in South Africa

      repondre message

    • 6 February 08:39, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Well, you urgently need counselling. But as a jienge, that may be unecessary as you are unteachable, insensitive and just hopeless. The only viable solution is just KOKORA. Perhaps then, you can still run your "rump" state called "Jiengestan". There you dont need any UN, kill, eat and bury yourselves, that´s your jienge business.

      repondre message

    • 6 February 09:10, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      You are just another jienge idiot. Why dont you attack your fellow jienge, Dr. Majak de Ágoot, the former Dep. Defence Minister who advocates for UN Trusteeship instead of rushing to Bakasoro, ya wisik

      repondre message

  • 6 February 07:05, by Lotodo Awino Odug

    The scavengers will not be allowed to sell this country to international brokers at any cost. death is death, and no amount of deaths is tantamount to the lost of nation sovereignty. what is so special about South Sudan? I never read or heard this bullshit in world’s history.

    repondre message

    • 6 February 08:51, by jubaone

      Lotodo Awino Odug,
      Just relax man, no one is going to take the name of SS away. You will still remain a SS and the UN will give you plenty of food, what Kiir and his lazy jienges cant provide. Think of your village or luak: without schools, hospitals, electricity etc. the UN will make all that possible.

      repondre message

  • 6 February 07:06, by Sir King

    - UN means Unquestionable Nepotism( UN). Look at the situation of UN operation and employment in South Sudan. Is it fair?

    repondre message

    • 6 February 07:35, by Eastern

      Put your flat feet down dude! Kiir and cohorts can’t have both ways. After squandering the opportunity to lead South Sudan what do you think is the way forward? Stop the naive comparison of South Sudan and Somalia...

      repondre message

      • 6 February 07:42, by Lotodo Awino Odug

        give your mother to Tukul to UN. our land is our only permanent resource.I know you pigs don’t care as longest you collect lefover food from UN garbage pits.

        repondre message

        • 6 February 07:48, by Eastern

          Dinkas the scoundrels of Africa are a shame to share a country with anyway; Bashir just rid the Sudan of these unproductive lots. You dinkas have really stirred to hornet nest! You will fight for your survival as you will continue to be targeted. This war will be fought with lots of bitterness to reclaim the country from scoundrels midget minded imps......

          repondre message

      • 6 February 07:46, by South South

        Weak people who are hiding in the west think that international community will change government in South Sudan and hand it over to them. Weak, weak and weak. Government in South Sudan is there to stay.

        repondre message

        • 6 February 07:51, by Eastern

          Nobody hides in the global west; we are keeping tubs on things at close quarters. In Juba the shortage of fuel and the skyrocketing prices and the dwindling purchasing power of the SSP is not a war waged from the west. Physical armed combats are taking place across the country...

          repondre message

          • 6 February 07:53, by Eastern

            The heavily protected motorcades of those claiming to lead the country only confirms the level of paranoia!

            repondre message

          • 6 February 07:56, by Lotodo Awino Odug

            The new Bank Governor is working very hard to stabilize the economy. watch and let perform at his best.

            repondre message

            • 6 February 08:58, by jubaone

              Lotodo Awino Odug,
              Even idiots in school try hard to learn but have limits. Do you know how to stabilize an economy? What parameters, institutional or organizational structures should be in place? Do you in SS have an economy in the first place? Such like you are just equal to house pets: created to eat, drink and shit. Please leave the thinking to us cos we have the brains.

              repondre message

              • 6 February 10:15, by Kuch

                Mr. Jubaone,

                Slow done your brag chap. Yes, there are some fools including you, some Equatorians rubbishes think they know anything about *economics*. We keep telling you fools that there will be no one that will use your damn US dollars in not more than a years. But you fools continue to ignore our warnings.

                We are going to bomb your mighty US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs>>>

                repondre message

                • 6 February 10:23, by Kuch

                  and some of their criminals in between. Some of our Nuer cousins, Equatorians, some of our Murles; grow your own food. We are not going to live side by side with the so-called israels, the so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, their evil corporate America, their so-called ethiopians, English people, Saudi Arabians, Qataris, Africaaans in Southern African>>>

                  repondre message

                • 6 February 10:25, by jubaone

                  Kuch,
                  Is that your jienge logic? Counting stollen dollars doesnt make you an economist nor reading English Book One makes you a perfect English speaker. Do those things in jiengeland, ya loser where idiots are made governors or commissioners and village herdsmen as MPs

                  repondre message

                  • 6 February 10:48, by Kuch

                    Mr. Jubaone,

                    We are here chap. Your own Juba and the criminals who are supporting you fools are going to be bombed to nothing. By the SPLA. You fools can go to Congo, Commaroon, Nigeria, Ghana and even so,e parts of Uganda. But here in the Sudan, be very very careful fellows. War is here fellows. South Sudan is a of the Sudan country. Bantus, get your rubbish out of our country>>>

                    repondre message

          • 6 February 08:26, by South South

            Do your homework first before you release these kind of statements. All countries which have oil are struggling economically. Take Venezuela, prices are very high, people can not afford to buy food. In Nigeria, government workers are not paid for months. In Uganda, a liter of fuel is about 80ssp. In Juba today, a liter is 22ssp. You’re talking about war, come to South Sudan and do not run to Ugand

            repondre message

  • 6 February 07:59, by Lou Nuer The Great

    sir queen

    did you forgot Joseph Lagu,Ronaldo Loyola the first man who mutined in 1955 before fuckin jienges
    equatorians are not foriegners ya stupid dinka cattle keeper Juba the capital city of JCE is equatorian land fuck you

    fuck you salva kiir
    fuck you jces
    fuck you militia malong

    repondre message

  • 6 February 09:20, by Sir King

    Lou Mother, or Fucken Lou Nuer,
    You are stupid indeed. Look, how can you finish yourselves under Riek Machar now. Please advice you not to waste your precious lives because of one greedy person who will not even give you one coin in case he become a president. You are really stupid.

    I personally love Nuer people but some of them think as if they are not humanbeings. Please come back...

    repondre message

  • 6 February 09:22, by Sir King

    - Riek Machar is just looking for history through your bloods. Nobody from Muonyjang(Dinka) likes Kiir Mayardit to remain in power, but your careless, reckless, and stupid writings against Dinka will make stupid President like Salva Kiir Mayardit to remain in power. You are the problem, not Dinka......

    repondre message

  • 6 February 09:27, by Sir King

    - EQUATORIANS:
    If we talk of EQUATORIANS in the history of Sudan and now South Sudan, they have been known for their stabbing at the back of their brothers and sisters for the aim of Food. They like eating more than any other thing in their lives. You can not talk about them here. Remember during the 21 years war of Sudan. Arabs armies used to forced them(men) out of their houses and they(Arabs)..

    repondre message

    • 6 February 10:12, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      This is just another jienge bullshit. When the Equatorian Corps in 1955 started Anyanya 1 in Torit, you jienges were still running naked after your cows or just doing domestic work for the jellabas. We laid the foundation for resistance and now hordes of jienge drifters and scoundrels with their gaping and toothless mouths are shouting foul. Scum!

      repondre message

  • 6 February 09:32, by Sir King

    - Arabs slept with their wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers, but they did not do anything. This is something so harassing and belittle all of EQUATORIANS. Shame on you!

    EQUATORIANS never know that Dinka have done something good by liberating them from all cruel attitudes of Arabs. Dinka also did good thing by bring a CAPITAL CITY to them for them to benefit from it.

    repondre message

    • 6 February 10:21, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Perhaps the jellabas didnt like the way your nyanjienges stink. They are dirty, ugly and sexually repulsive. This perhaps explains why they wanted Equatorian girls: clean and appealing. Just keep to yourselves and remain dirty. We dont mix with tailless monkey period.

      repondre message

  • 6 February 09:36, by Sir King

    - Now, a CAPITAL CITY is going away soon, you will know how you will suffer in the face of your lives. Human being should be a creature that differentiate between bad and good things, but not in the lives of EQUATORIANS. Mind you me, you will soon regret your attitude towards Dinka. Dinka people have never been bad, but you will make them bad.

    Now you just say, we don’t want Dinka in your region.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 09:41, by Sir King

    - Now you foolishly say that "We, EQUATORIANS don’t want Dinka in Our regions" When indeed you have filled Dinka territories. Do you think you are wise? Foolish indeed........

    repondre message

    • 6 February 10:16, by jubaone

      Sir King,
      Just take your stinking jienge ass off from Equatoria. Learn to put on Shorts, ya aryan jienge then we can sit together. After all, more than 40% of all jienges have jellaba blood. See those jienges in Gok Machar, Aweil or Wunrok???

      repondre message

  • 6 February 09:54, by Future1

    I love this only that the commentators are abusing it. Who doesn’t know the difficulty under UN Trusteeship. It is not just a one day business and it will cost us another referendum for UN to leave. Stop celebrating blindly youth. Our country is not a test of all UN innovations. We need them but not to rule us. Kiir and Riek will go or agree and we shall be safe. Keep hopes alive. No trusteeship!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Silencing Dissent – the War on Human Rights in Sudan 2017-02-04 09:35:24 By Andrew Anderson The recent decision by President Obama to lift sanctions on Sudan might give cause for hope that the human rights situation in the country might finally be moving in a (...)

The increasingly ominous fate of U.S. Sudan policy under President Trump 2017-02-03 22:45:36 By Eric Reeves Among the myriad Executive Orders that President Trump has inherited from the Obama administration is one essentially lifting sanctions on the regime in Khartoum, Sudan. During (...)

Enabling Healthy Nile Basin Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction 2017-02-03 07:45:28 By Leonard O. Akwany Natural hazards such as floods and drought have become more prevalent in the Nile River Basin - as a result of climate and weather changes - resulting in massive disasters (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.