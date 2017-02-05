UN reports mass displacement in South Sudan’s Kajo-Kaji

February 4, 2017 (JUBA) - Civilians continue to massively flee Kajo-Keji in Central Equaloria as result of the increasing violence and insecurity in the region, said UN spokesperson in a press briefing on Friday evening.

Speaking to the media at the UN headquarters in New York, Stéphane Dujarric, said they received reports from aid groups indicating mass displacement of people from areas in and around Kajo-Keji in Central Equatoria heading to Uganda.

"More than 4,000 people arrived into Uganda on 28 January alone,".Dujarric said.

He said that refugees report killings of civilians, sexual violence, and fears of arrest and abduction to explain their exodus.

The spokesperson further pointed that around 30,000 people from different locations in Central Equatoria are sheltered in three internally displaced persons’ sites in Liwolo area, outside of Kajo-Keji.

NEW CLASHES IN YEI

UN officials since last November reported the increasing violence on tribal lines in the Central Equaoria region generally and in Yei River State specifically. They further warmed that all the ingredients of genocide are in place.

But Juba strongly denied such claims and dispatched several high level teams to the conflict affected region.

Yei which was a symbol of peaceful coexistence between South Sudanese from different origins is the scene of attacks between tribal militias loyal to the government of President Salva Kiir and local rebels loyal to the former First Vice President Riek Machar.

SPLM-IO Spokesperson Wayi Godwill Edward said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday they repulsed an attack carried on their position at Ombasi in Yei River County by the "Mathiang Anyoor militia" of Bahr el Ghazal loyal to the government in Juba.

"32 dead bodies of the regime militiamen were found at the battle scene following the deadly fight. Some of them are scattered into the forests while others ran and are being pursued towards Yei Town by the gallant SPLA-I.O forces," Edward said.

