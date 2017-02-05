February 4, 2017 (JUBA) - The African Union (AU) special envoy on women, peace and security, Bineta Diop has called for stronger action against gender-based violence on women in South Sudan.

The UN says at least one million people, mostly women and children, are displaced and in dire conditions in South Sudan in the aftermath of the mid-December violence (Photo: Michael Arunga/World Vision)

In an interview with U.N-sponsored Radio Miraya from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the special envoy said “enough is enough, it is now time for action,” to stop the conflict and eliminate gender-based violence.

Last year, Diop was in South Sudan to launch a campaign to make the voices of the women of South Sudan heard, and to demand accountability for perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

The campaign, dubbed “4womenofSouth Sudan” amplifies voices of South Sudanese women speaking out against gender-based violence and puts pressure on authorities to take action.

“I met with resilient women who are desperate to return to their homes,” said Diop, but wowed to stand in “solidarity and support” to demand peace from the country’s leaders and restore their dignity.

The special envoy reportedly commended the South Sudanese national army (SPLA) for declaring a ‘zero tolerance of abuse’ and vowing to hold to account any officer accountable for the practice, but stressed that more still needed to be done.

(ST)