Sudan denounces Louvre machete attack



February 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese foreign ministry on Saturday has denounced the attack by knife-wielding man against French soldiers in the capital, Paris.

On Friday, French soldiers shot and critically wounded a man who shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he attacked them with a machete at the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed full solidarity with the “friendly French republic”, describing the incident as “terrorist act” and “crime against all human principles and values”.

It underscored Sudan’s “support to all measures taken by France to maintain security and safety of its people against all terrorist and criminal acts”.

“We renew the call to the international community to intensify its efforts and cooperation to confront all forms of terrorist actions that are contrary to all religious and moral values and virtuous humanitarian principles” read the statement.

French authorities said the attacker was a 29-year-old with Egyptian identity papers who arrived in France last month. The French prosecutor, Francois Molins, confirmed the man had arrived in Paris on January 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa in Dubai.

It is noteworthy that the attacker slightly injured one of the soldiers, in the scalp.

