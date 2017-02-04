Cattle raiders kill three military in North Darfur’s Tawila

February 3, 2017 (EL FASHER) - Two police officers and an army soldier were killed in an ambush by cattle rustlers outside the capital of North Darfur state on Friday.

A UNAMID peacekeeper during a routine patrol in Tawila, North Darfur.(Photo UNAMID/Hamid Abdelsalam)

A government official said the attack occurred when a joint force was returning to Tawila, 60 km west of North Darfur capital El-Fasher, after recapturing the stolen cattle.

The official source who requested anonymity said on Thursday the armed rustlers had stolen the cattle outside Tawila and headed in direction of Jebel Sirginat, in the northern part of the area.

Following what a force from the army, police and Popular Defence Forces, joint by several villagers tracked the raiders, clashed with them and recaptured cattle stolen cattle.

However, the rustlers attacked the force while it was returning to Tawila and killed a soldier, and two police officers, he said.

Also, the assailants wounded two army lieutenant officers and the owner of stolen cattle, Dawod Bosh.

A local leader Ahmed Suleiman confirmed that some villagers took part in the hunting of raiders.

Suleiman further said the rustlers besides the cattle captured a Land Curser vehicle and motorcycle.

