Wau governor condemns killing of presidential guard

February 3, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Wau state has condemned the killing of a presidential guard, ordering security organs and military intelligence officers to carry out thorough investigations to arrest the criminals .

JPEG - 30.9 kb
Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

“This is really sad and unfortunate development. What such people are doing is to create a bad name for this state, which is the mother of all the states of Greater Bahr el Ghazal. But we will not allow this. Together with our security organs, our military intelligence, criminal investigation department and all the citizens of this state and those living with us will work together to bring the culprits to account”, governor Andrea Mayar Achor told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

Governor Achor said the incident occurred in Gazira, an area located west of Bahr El Ghazal University and south of the main Joh market in Wau town, the administrative headquarters of the new state.

He identified the deceased as Harbi Ramadan. He was one of the Presidential Guard soldiers and drivers who accompanied the first lady, Mary Ayen Mayardit during her recent visit to Bahr el Ghazal.

Ramadan worked as a driver and security guard for President Kiir’s wife. He requested to remain behind when the first lady decided to return to Juba, saying he wanted to take some rest and to see some family members before to resume his work.

The victim was killed while he was returning home after escorting people he invited for a get together evening meal at the family house in Gezira area.

“It was not very late. I don’t know the exact time but I heard from the relatives that it was some minutes to 8:00pm. It was not actually dark. People were still moving”, a source said Friday.

(ST)

  • 4 February 08:51, by Mayom County Troops

    May his soul rest in Peace
    Amen!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



