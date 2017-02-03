South Sudan president describes Moroccan King as “true brother”

February 3, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir has been amused by the visit and donation made by Moroccan King Mohammed the VI, describing him as a "true brother".

“There is no other way I can describe the support we have received from His Majesty the King of Morocco than to say he is a true brother. A brother stands with a brother at all times, whether it is good or bad time. On behalf of the government and the people of South Sudan, I extend sincere him appreciation and thanks for support we have received from the people and government of Morocco headed by His Majesty the king. We pledge our support and cooperation with the government and the people of Morocco in all fields,” said president Kiir after visiting Juba military hospital on Thursday.

President Kiir, together with the King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on Thursday held a last meeting after inauguration of a Moroccan mobile clinic in Juba at Dr John Garang Mausoleum.

The South Sudanese leader, also, said that the two-day visit symbolizes the commitment of the Moroccan King and upholds the values of pan-Africanism and solidity.

King Mohammed VI’s visit to South Sudan takes palace after the readmission of his country at the African Union more than three decades after it left to protest the recognition of the independence of the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Juba in the past supported the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic which was among the first countries to recognise South Sudan Independence. However, Rabat, which plans to forge an anti Saharawi front inside the African Union in order to expel them from the African Union, hopes that South Sudan will join this alliance after it refused to oppose its readmission to the regional body.

Several several southern African countries said opposed to the Morocco reintegration in the African Union and condemned "the occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco".

Information minister and the government spokesperson expressed appreciation of support from the Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

“When His Majesty visited the mobile hospital, he found a young sick man, and he decided to take him and that he should be accompanied by a doctor, he decided to go and treat him and take maximum care until he gets well,” Minister Michael Lueth told reporters after the end of the two days visit on Thursday.

Lueth revealed that the Moroccan King has invited President Salva Kiir to visit Morocco. He did not say when the visit would take place but that it would occur when preparations are completed.

