Uganda rules out military intervention in South Sudan

February 2, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The Ugandan government has ruled out any move to militarily intervene in the South Sudanese conflict, saying its involvement could worsen the country’s security situation.

JPEG - 20 kb
Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okello (C) speaks to the press after a meeting with President al-Bashir in Kartoum on 20 June 2016 (ST Photo)

Uganda’s deputy foreign affairs minister, Henry Okello Oryem said interference in South Sudan’s issues would be opposed by the country’s leaders.

"I don’t think it’s a good idea," Oryem told Reuters on Wednesday.

"That’s a colonial mentality. If an attempt was made to have trusteeship in South Sudan, then I think even the [Riek] Machar’s side would resist it and fight it," he added.
South Sudan broke away from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011.

The Ugandan army joined the conflict in South Sudan soon after it began in December 2013, fighting on President Salva Kiir’s side against rebels led by Riek Machar, the nation’s ex-first vice president.

The Ugandan presence helped prevent the capital, Juba from falling into rebel hands. Ugandan troops pulled out late last year.

In August 2015, an internationally brokered peace deal restored some calm, although that broke down in July last year with heavy fighting between the rival forces in Juba, after which an injured Machar managed to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Minister Oryem, however, said Uganda was misunderstood by the international community when it intervened in South Sudan when violence broke out in 2013.

"We’ve told them we are not going to go back," he said, adding "Uganda has no more interest in sending its troops and boys to South Sudan."

South Sudan has experienced violence since December 2013 when political disagreements between President Kiir and Machar saw the nation split along ethnic lines. Tens of thousands of people have since been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since its independence.

(ST)

  • 3 February 08:12, by nuer food lovers

    south sudan a country under the warlord.
    1-SPLM-FD Wanshington as trong hold under Pagan Amum
    2-SPLM_IO Riek machar Pagak and Pretoria strong hold.
    3-SPLM_IO Taban Deng Gai Crown Hotel Strong Hold.
    4-SPLM_Gogrial Kiir Mayardit and Malual Madut. J1 strong hold.
    5-SPLM_Awiel Malong Awan and Aldo Ajou Bilpham stronghold.
    7-Bul of mankien militias Puljang and Monytuil Mankien Strong hold,
    >>>>>>>>>>>

    repondre message

    • 3 February 08:20, by nuer food lovers

      8-Agwelek -Olony and Lam Akol..Wendakona strong hold.
      9-C0bra faction1 David YawYaw juba strong hold.
      10-Cobra faction2 Butrous khalid Boma strong hold.
      11-Equatoria factions under numerus militias and bandit.
      and we are sitting always sipping tea under mangoes trees while Uganda is looting our resources..kiir mayar will be remember in south sudanese for conceding and surrending our country

      repondre message

    • 3 February 08:38, by Malakal county Simon

      They have died have for nothing and now they learn the lesson that Sudan South is not like congo or money lovers Kenyans!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 3 February 08:41, by Malakal county Simon

        They must also have learnt that South Sudan without the (Nuers) the strong pillar of the nation, there is no South Sudan too!!!!!!

        repondre message

  • 3 February 08:18, by White Nation

    People of Uganda now you are talking like people who can unit people as one region, because all South Sudanese people are not happy with your army intervention or your involvement in the conflict of South Sudan in 2013 because it is not accepted by others tribes, excepted Dinkia who want all resources of South Sudan to rich themselves. So your are appreciated and go head with your decision.

    repondre message

  • 3 February 08:33, by Wani Gatkuoth Odhong

    South Sudan under former warlords of former militia of SPLM/A which splited into more than 10 terrorist organizations through tow Sudan.
    SPLM In J1
    SPLM in Crown Hotel
    SPLM in Fashoda under Gen, Olwiny
    SPLM IN Pagak
    SPLM IN PRETORIA
    SPLM FD in Wasgington
    SPLM FD in Juba under Deng Alor
    SPLM IO under Gatdet
    SPLM - N in Nuba Mountain and Blue Nile
    SPLM - N peace wing under Tabisa Butrus and Kodi

    repondre message

    • 3 February 08:51, by nuer food lovers

      Wani Gatkuoth Odhong are you trying to oppose me or what are you trying to put across here? am talking of south sudan only.. otherwise SPLA_North have a cause to fight compare to our warlord in south sudan who are after money only..
      spearheaded by Bona malual madut fulfilment of 2001-2004 evil deed against our christmatic leader Dr.John Garang..here is the south sudan..

      repondre message

  • 3 February 08:37, by Bilpam- 2

    Kah Ngoth.Keep your dirty hands away from our country affairs.We will soon tackle the situation.

    repondre message

  • 3 February 09:07, by Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

    Uganda troops they got the serious lesson from Freedom fighter SPLM IO Viva , now we are going to give another lesson to Kenya lovers moneys we will never forgive while they are all Cow wards.

    repondre message

    • 3 February 09:58, by Kush Natives

      Nuer is the Same Like Isreal People to God.

      I think you just registered today! isn’t? Otherwise, revisit your comparison. Israelis have never left their dwellers. But, Nuer did. So, what’s the hell are you lying here for?

      repondre message

      • 3 February 10:46, by Malakal county Simon

        Israeli fought against all Arab Golf States, and the Nuer tribe fought against all South Sudan tribes including Ugandan army and Sudanese mercinaries...... I hope your confusion has been answered!!!!!!

        repondre message

  • 3 February 11:19, by Cienzhiel Lual and Lul

    stupid kush

    massacre of nuer ethnic group by jienges militias in juba is shame when nuer defeat you, kiir exchange her anus for troops in uganda.

    repondre message

    • 3 February 11:33, by Juba Lira

      WISE White Man Saying about Nuer
      1.. if you recruit them into Army, let them be 4 and less in Platoon (pacila of 35 people)
      2..Don’t promote Nuer to be Captain, only 1st Lt and retired them there, because if you promote them to reach captain, they will be rebels like what they are doing now in South Sudan
      3—Don’t allow them to work in Hospitals, they have bad heart so they will kill patients

      repondre message

Comment on this article



