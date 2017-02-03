South Sudanese state minister steals $70,000, arrested

February 2, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan security agents on Wednesday arrested a state minister of finance as he attempted to flee the nation while possessing $70,000, officials told Sudan Tribune.

The finance minister of Boma, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, Joseph Lolimoi was arrested at Juba Airport while boarding a plane headed for Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

“I heard that he [Lolimoi] was arrested and he not released or charged (in court) by the security and I don’t know the reason for his arrest,” remarked the Boma state coordinator in Juba, Peter Lebelek.

John Achuan, the Boma state information minister also confirmed Lolimoi’s detention, but he declined to further discuss the matter.

Lolimoi, a member of the defunct South Sudan Democratic Movement, Cobra-faction formed by current deputy minister of defense David Yau Yau in 2010 and fought for a separate of Boma state from Jonglei, served in Greater Pibor Administrative Area before creation of 28 states in 2015. He was appointed minister of finance by ex-Boma governor, Baba Maden Konyi.

The new Boma governor, Sultan Ismail Konyi has not reshuffled the state cabinet and Lolimoi, according to aides, will not retain his post.

“I think this information (of being ousted) reached him and he wanted to reward himself with that huge money,” a Boma state official who preferred anonymity as investigation continue, revealed.

"I think he was fleeing to Khartoum. That is where he grew up and hatched his political ambition there," he official added.

The $70,000 (SSP 7 million) is enough to pay state workers for two months.

