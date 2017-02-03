 
 
 
Friday 3 February 2017

South Sudanese state minister steals $70,000, arrested

February 2, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan security agents on Wednesday arrested a state minister of finance as he attempted to flee the nation while possessing $70,000, officials told Sudan Tribune.

JPEG - 24.9 kb
U.S. dollar notes (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha Photo)

The finance minister of Boma, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, Joseph Lolimoi was arrested at Juba Airport while boarding a plane headed for Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

“I heard that he [Lolimoi] was arrested and he not released or charged (in court) by the security and I don’t know the reason for his arrest,” remarked the Boma state coordinator in Juba, Peter Lebelek.

John Achuan, the Boma state information minister also confirmed Lolimoi’s detention, but he declined to further discuss the matter.

Lolimoi, a member of the defunct South Sudan Democratic Movement, Cobra-faction formed by current deputy minister of defense David Yau Yau in 2010 and fought for a separate of Boma state from Jonglei, served in Greater Pibor Administrative Area before creation of 28 states in 2015. He was appointed minister of finance by ex-Boma governor, Baba Maden Konyi.

The new Boma governor, Sultan Ismail Konyi has not reshuffled the state cabinet and Lolimoi, according to aides, will not retain his post.

“I think this information (of being ousted) reached him and he wanted to reward himself with that huge money,” a Boma state official who preferred anonymity as investigation continue, revealed.

"I think he was fleeing to Khartoum. That is where he grew up and hatched his political ambition there," he official added.

The $70,000 (SSP 7 million) is enough to pay state workers for two months.

(ST)

  • 3 February 07:50, by PEACE FOR ALL

    people are blaming his Excellency president salva Kiir Mayardit for bad governance but each end every politician is aiming for his/her stomach. the minister was fighting in the name of the people of Boma state, but now after giving what he was fighting for, he has started looting them.
    is it office of the president again? has the Dinka marginalized the Murle again? the latrine for your defecation

  • 3 February 07:54, by PEACE FOR ALL

    the latrine for your defecation is full now, and I think you will go and clean your assay somewhere

  • 3 February 08:50, by Awet Awet

    who is cleaning in south sudan ,president steal 6,0000,0000$ and not this alot agian he steal 28,000,000$ what a shamful preisdent i salva kiir,
    salva kiir should be accounted for what he did,

  • 3 February 11:34, by Juba Lira

    WISE White Man Saying about Nuer
    1.. if you recruit them into Army, let them be 4 and less in Platoon (pacila of 35 people)
    2..Don’t promote Nuer to be Captain, only 1st Lt and retired them there, because if you promote them to reach captain, they will be rebels like what they are doing now in South Sudan
    3—Don’t allow them to work in Hospitals, they have bad heart so they will kill patients

