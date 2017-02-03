 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 3 February 2017

South Sudan and Morocco sign new city construction deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has signed a new construction deal for its new capital city with Morocco.

JPEG - 27.7 kb
Ramciel by Google Maps

The newly completed deal was witnessed by President Salva Kiir and the visiting King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on Wednesday evening at the presidential palace in Juba.

The Moroccans leader arrived the country on Wednesday afternoon after postponing the visit in late January due to lack of completion of preparations for his reception, including finding a standard mosque where he would pray as he was expected to arrive in the young nation on Friday.

The visit is reportedly aimed at consolidating bilateral relations and economic ties between the two countries.

Officials said the two countries signed nine agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in various fields.

One of these agreements and MoUs the two sides signed concerned the construction of South Sudan’s proposed capital city of Ramciel, general cooperation, and promotion, protection of investment and avoidance of double taxation.

The MoUs also covered areas of agriculture and food security, industrial cooperation, cooperation in the field of mining, cooperation in the field of vocational training and open business opportunities between the two countries.

The South Sudanese foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol told reporters that the visit of the king of Morocco, which culminated into the signing of several cooperation agreements and memorandum of understating between the two countries, would greatly benefit the young nation.

He cited the use of expertise in different areas agreed upon by the two nations as some of the benefits the young nation would get if the cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding are properly utilized by the two countries.

“Between us and Morocco, there are very important issues, issues of bilateral relations where we are going to cooperate at the regional level and international, we are going to cooperate in the area of agriculture. Morocco has advanced in many areas, better expertise, and we are going to benefit from those areas,” stressed the minister.

Morocco’s foreign affairs minister, on the other hand, said their King’s visit would open a new chapter in bilateral relations with Africa and South Sudan in particular.

“It is very important visit, it is a very historical visit that will open a new chance in bilateral relations through these new agreements and full discussions between His Majesty and His Excellency President of South Sudan,” said Nasser Bourita.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 February 08:28, by nuer food lovers

    the coming of Marccoan king will make south sudan great Again allehluya..

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Enabling Healthy Nile Basin Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction 2017-02-03 07:45:28 By Leonard O. Akwany Natural hazards such as floods and drought have become more prevalent in the Nile River Basin - as a result of climate and weather changes - resulting in massive disasters (...)

No to the silence and conspiracy surrounding the genocide of Darfur 2017-02-01 07:20:06 BY Mahmoud A. Suleiman Important Note: The above title is borrowed from the Darfur Women Action Group Site: http://www.darfurwomenaction.org/?gclid=Cj0KEQiAiMHEBRC034nx2ImB1J0BEiQA-r7ctgy80HdfXJTNBaY

Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.