South Sudan and Morocco sign new city construction deal

February 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has signed a new construction deal for its new capital city with Morocco.

Ramciel by Google Maps

The newly completed deal was witnessed by President Salva Kiir and the visiting King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on Wednesday evening at the presidential palace in Juba.

The Moroccans leader arrived the country on Wednesday afternoon after postponing the visit in late January due to lack of completion of preparations for his reception, including finding a standard mosque where he would pray as he was expected to arrive in the young nation on Friday.

The visit is reportedly aimed at consolidating bilateral relations and economic ties between the two countries.

Officials said the two countries signed nine agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in various fields.

One of these agreements and MoUs the two sides signed concerned the construction of South Sudan’s proposed capital city of Ramciel, general cooperation, and promotion, protection of investment and avoidance of double taxation.

The MoUs also covered areas of agriculture and food security, industrial cooperation, cooperation in the field of mining, cooperation in the field of vocational training and open business opportunities between the two countries.

The South Sudanese foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol told reporters that the visit of the king of Morocco, which culminated into the signing of several cooperation agreements and memorandum of understating between the two countries, would greatly benefit the young nation.

He cited the use of expertise in different areas agreed upon by the two nations as some of the benefits the young nation would get if the cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding are properly utilized by the two countries.

“Between us and Morocco, there are very important issues, issues of bilateral relations where we are going to cooperate at the regional level and international, we are going to cooperate in the area of agriculture. Morocco has advanced in many areas, better expertise, and we are going to benefit from those areas,” stressed the minister.

Morocco’s foreign affairs minister, on the other hand, said their King’s visit would open a new chapter in bilateral relations with Africa and South Sudan in particular.

“It is very important visit, it is a very historical visit that will open a new chance in bilateral relations through these new agreements and full discussions between His Majesty and His Excellency President of South Sudan,” said Nasser Bourita.

(ST)