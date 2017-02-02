Sudanese-French joint political committee meets in Paris



February 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese French joint political consultation committee held a series of meetings on Thursday n in Paris to discuss ways to promote bilateral ties in the various fields.

The 3rd session of the joint body is the first of its kind since 2014 the committee stopped its annual meetings after Paris’s hosting of a meeting for the rebel groups and the National Umma Party and the signing of Paris Declaration in August 2014.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the 3rd session would continue for two days.

The 2nd session was held in Khartoum in on 17 February 2014.

According to the press release, the Sudanese side is chaired by director of bilateral relations department at the foreign ministry Mahmoud Hassan al-Amin besides the director of the European department Youssef al-Kordofani and Sudan’s ambassador to Paris Dafallah al-Hag Ali as members.

Khidir pointed that the meetings would discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and promote the proper understanding toward a number of issues of common concern.

In their meetings, the parties "exchange ideas to promote a correct understanding of many issues of common concern, and discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields and how to push it toward new horizons," said the Sudanese diplomat.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour criticized France for hosting frequent meetings of the opposition groups and accused Paris of interfering in the Sudanese internal affairs. He also rejected explanations by the French foreign ministry that Paris is seeking to contribute to the achievement of peace in Sudan.

In a statement on May 9, 2015, Ghandour said that the armed movements reject the African peace initiative and speak "about overthrowing the government through the use of violence. So the official participation of the French government (in these meetings) at the level of the Director for Africa at the French Foreign Ministry. This implies tacit support for such initiatives"

During the 2nd session in 2014, the Sudanese side requested from the French to play a role in resolving Sudan’s foreign debt issue in its capacity as the chairman of the Paris Club.

Sudan also renewed its request to join the International Francophone Organization as an observer.

The French side called for renewing the framework agreement between the two countries in the field of humanitarian organizations that will allow the financing of small projects in the health and humanitarian fields.

(ST)