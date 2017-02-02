February 2, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and visiting King Mohammed VI of Morocco Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony of nine agreements and memoranda including construction of multimillion new city for the East African country.

South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs named other documents inked Thursday as agreement on general cooperation, promotion of investment, agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, agreement in the field of vocational training and understanding in agriculture. Four memoranda were signed on industrial cooperation, mining and commerce between the two countries.

In accordance with the signed deals, a five million dollar feasibility study and assessment will be billed by Morocco.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has taken upon itself the commitment to finance the project (assessment fees) worth five million dollars,” said Moroccan Minister of Interior, Mohammed Hassan.

Environmental and social effect of the projects, particularly the new city, Ramciel, will be carried out. There is no date set for the projects to commence or exact cost estimates.

South Sudan government proposed relocating the capital to Ramciel, a pastoralist area located in Eastern Lakes State and assumed to be neutral and central in the country, in 2011.

Despite numerous government’s sponsored studies, the project failed to kick-off, partly due to the cost involved.

King Mohammed VI was received by President Salva Kiir at Juba International Airport on Wednesday for a two day state visit.

(ST)