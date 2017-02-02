 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 3 February 2017

S. Sudan – Morocco sign new city funds agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

King Mohammed VI of Morocco (L) shakes hands with President Salva Kiir after his arrival to Juba on 1 February 2017 (Moses Lomayat Photo)

February 2, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and visiting King Mohammed VI of Morocco Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony of nine agreements and memoranda including construction of multimillion new city for the East African country.

South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs named other documents inked Thursday as agreement on general cooperation, promotion of investment, agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, agreement in the field of vocational training and understanding in agriculture. Four memoranda were signed on industrial cooperation, mining and commerce between the two countries.

In accordance with the signed deals, a five million dollar feasibility study and assessment will be billed by Morocco.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has taken upon itself the commitment to finance the project (assessment fees) worth five million dollars,” said Moroccan Minister of Interior, Mohammed Hassan.

Environmental and social effect of the projects, particularly the new city, Ramciel, will be carried out. There is no date set for the projects to commence or exact cost estimates.

South Sudan government proposed relocating the capital to Ramciel, a pastoralist area located in Eastern Lakes State and assumed to be neutral and central in the country, in 2011.

Despite numerous government’s sponsored studies, the project failed to kick-off, partly due to the cost involved.

King Mohammed VI was received by President Salva Kiir at Juba International Airport on Wednesday for a two day state visit.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No to the silence and conspiracy surrounding the genocide of Darfur 2017-02-01 07:20:06 BY Mahmoud A. Suleiman Important Note: The above title is borrowed from the Darfur Women Action Group Site: http://www.darfurwomenaction.org/?gclid=Cj0KEQiAiMHEBRC034nx2ImB1J0BEiQA-r7ctgy80HdfXJTNBaY

Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.