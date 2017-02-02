Two female teachers raped in West Darfur

February 2017 (EL-GENEINA) - Sudanese authorities Wednesday condemned a rape of two female teachers by unidentified armed men outside El Geneina, the capital of

West Darfur state.

File picture shows a woman stands in the ruins of a village destroyed in fighting near West Darfur’s capital el-Geneina, on February 22, 2008 (Reuters)

The raped teachers had been abudcted by gunmen wearing of kadamool (a turban which covers the face) at one o’clock in the morning on Wednesday from their residence in Addar area, 15 km north of El-Geneina.

The abductors took them to an unidentified place where they raped them and brought them back to their house, the state authorities said.

In press statements in El Geneina, West Darfur State Education Minister Fardos Hassan Saleh condemned the sexual assault describing it is as a "disgraceful" conduct, and called on the state police to do the needful to arrest the criminals and bring them to justice.

She said the two teachers were transported to the hospital and underwent medical examination that confirmed the rape.

Darfur crimes special prosecutor last January confirmed that over hundred rape cases were reported in Darfur during the year 2016.

(ST)