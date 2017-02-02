 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 2 February 2017

Two female teachers raped in West Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 2017 (EL-GENEINA) - Sudanese authorities Wednesday condemned a rape of two female teachers by unidentified armed men outside El Geneina, the capital of
West Darfur state.

JPEG - 33 kb
File picture shows a woman stands in the ruins of a village destroyed in fighting near West Darfur’s capital el-Geneina, on February 22, 2008 (Reuters)

The raped teachers had been abudcted by gunmen wearing of kadamool (a turban which covers the face) at one o’clock in the morning on Wednesday from their residence in Addar area, 15 km north of El-Geneina.

The abductors took them to an unidentified place where they raped them and brought them back to their house, the state authorities said.

In press statements in El Geneina, West Darfur State Education Minister Fardos Hassan Saleh condemned the sexual assault describing it is as a "disgraceful" conduct, and called on the state police to do the needful to arrest the criminals and bring them to justice.

She said the two teachers were transported to the hospital and underwent medical examination that confirmed the rape.

Darfur crimes special prosecutor last January confirmed that over hundred rape cases were reported in Darfur during the year 2016.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No to the silence and conspiracy surrounding the genocide of Darfur 2017-02-01 07:20:06 BY Mahmoud A. Suleiman Important Note: The above title is borrowed from the Darfur Women Action Group Site: http://www.darfurwomenaction.org/?gclid=Cj0KEQiAiMHEBRC034nx2ImB1J0BEiQA-r7ctgy80HdfXJTNBaY

Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.