Youth and SPLA-IO forces attend conflict management workshop

January 31, 2017 (YAMBIO) - 40 members from South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM), the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) and youth groups in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states have attended a one-day workshop on peace mitigation and human rights.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
SPLM-In Opposition (IO) forces gather outside capital Juba, April 7, 2016 (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)

The event was organized by U.N mission’s civil affairs division in the state.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the civil affairs division team leader, Stelar Abayomi said the symposium saw both military and civilians attend the two-day workshop, which focused on role of youth and military in conflict mitigation in order to improve the civil relation between communities and the military.

Staler stated that the U.N civil affairs division’s role is to keep advocating for people to be conscious about the need to resolve conflict through dialogue, adding that workshop will be done to different groups of community in South Sudan because the conflict could not be resolved by means of fighting, but through dialogue.

The minister of local government and law enforcement, Jackson Ezekiel appreciated UNMISS for organizing such an important workshop at the critical time of need where youth and armed groups are desperately in need of skills to allow them live in peace.

“As the government, we appreciate UNMISS for organizing such an important workshop focusing on peace which the youth and armed groups are in need of at this critical time,” said Ezekiel.

One of the acting commanders of SSNLM, Abel Mathew Mbaraza applauded UNMISS for organizing the one-day workshop for his group, including SPLA/IO members who surrendered to government.

This initiative, he said, will enable them learn how to live with the community peacefully and solve problem in a non-violent way.

“We have been touching how to handle conflict by not using arms and violence, but sitting around the table to address the problem,” said Mbaraza, stressing the need for living in peace and harmony.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 February 09:25, by South South

    This is great news, we need peace in our country, well done.

    repondre message

    • 2 February 19:47, by Midit Mitot

      Do not fool the public/citizens, South Sudan National Movement (SSNM)in Western equatoria is different from SPLA-IO.

      repondre message

    • 2 February 21:55, by Chong Thow

      This is not true. Workshop doesn’t bring peace in southern sudan. The failure regime of president kir leave power, and then the peace bring will come to this country. President kiir administration is failure tribal system. We do need a reform a system of government.

      repondre message

  • 2 February 10:00, by Eastern

    Which SPLA IO? Kiir’s tribal government considers SPLA IO a rebel outfit. I don’t think a group with allegiance to El Taban refers to itself as SPLA IO. UNMISS was dealing with different armed opposition group in that area....

    repondre message

    • 2 February 10:59, by jengelon

      Eastern
      Do you really know the meaning of SPLA Better shut up or call your selves another name I suggested Nuer IO, Salam Alkhartoun Red or friendly Army whatever but don’t mention SPLA in your baseless fighting be cause SPLA is a Blessed Movement God know about it It’s same on you to add IO a head of SPLA Please Get on board Now Nuer Bra

      repondre message

      • 2 February 11:12, by Eastern

        It is midgets like you that drowning South Sudan. It’s time for SPLA/M and its associated factions to hand South Sudan to the people. I am not Nuer but Eastern. Moron!

        repondre message

  • 2 February 13:02, by Freedom Advocate

    Which SPLA IO has UNMISS have trained?
    UNMISS shouldn’t confuse things.
    There is no SPLA IO rather then Machar’s SPLM/SPLA IO.
    Any other existing bandits in south south calling themselves IO like those of Taban are bandits, idiots and peace abrogators

    repondre message

    • 2 February 15:28, by Marol Wang

      Sorry, SPLA IO can not attend such a workshop, SPLA IO is led by able leader Machar Dhurgon they can,t make it happen.

      repondre message

  • 2 February 17:28, by victory john

    sorry to said SPLA-IO attend peace mitigation workshop.Taban Deng and his followers are not the SPLA-IO.if Taban Deng is SPLA-IO,why suothsudan still in warre.don,t said like that.when you see DR .Machar again in the capital walking on the road together with his bodyguid that is why you have to said the peace it already axist in the cuontry, now there is no peace in the country.

    repondre message

    • 2 February 19:31, by john akeen

      VICTORY JOHN, what the heck are you talking about? Who want REIK MACHAR and his bodyguard on the streets of SS, the only thing SSudanese people wants to see on their streets is peace and love and to see children going to school happy with a problem on the street. Not REIK

      repondre message

      • 2 February 19:36, by john akeen

        Meant without the problem while the children’s going to school

        repondre message

Comment on this article



