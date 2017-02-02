Youth and SPLA-IO forces attend conflict management workshop

January 31, 2017 (YAMBIO) - 40 members from South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM), the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) and youth groups in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s new states have attended a one-day workshop on peace mitigation and human rights.

SPLM-In Opposition (IO) forces gather outside capital Juba, April 7, 2016 (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)

The event was organized by U.N mission’s civil affairs division in the state.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the civil affairs division team leader, Stelar Abayomi said the symposium saw both military and civilians attend the two-day workshop, which focused on role of youth and military in conflict mitigation in order to improve the civil relation between communities and the military.

Staler stated that the U.N civil affairs division’s role is to keep advocating for people to be conscious about the need to resolve conflict through dialogue, adding that workshop will be done to different groups of community in South Sudan because the conflict could not be resolved by means of fighting, but through dialogue.

The minister of local government and law enforcement, Jackson Ezekiel appreciated UNMISS for organizing such an important workshop at the critical time of need where youth and armed groups are desperately in need of skills to allow them live in peace.

“As the government, we appreciate UNMISS for organizing such an important workshop focusing on peace which the youth and armed groups are in need of at this critical time,” said Ezekiel.

One of the acting commanders of SSNLM, Abel Mathew Mbaraza applauded UNMISS for organizing the one-day workshop for his group, including SPLA/IO members who surrendered to government.

This initiative, he said, will enable them learn how to live with the community peacefully and solve problem in a non-violent way.

“We have been touching how to handle conflict by not using arms and violence, but sitting around the table to address the problem,” said Mbaraza, stressing the need for living in peace and harmony.

(ST)