February 1, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese lawmaker has expressed disappointment with the manner in which communities and politicians, particularly in his home state of Gogrial demand for the delivery of service with frequent requests for change of the leaders.

South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

In interview with Sudan Tribune, Kuot Deng Kuot attributed this to lack of understanding of roles of the government and the citizens.

Kuot, a member of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) said he was disappointed with way the communities and politicians run the country.

A member of the high command council during the war of liberation struggle, which ended with the signing of the 2005 peace agreement that paved way for secession from Sudan after a referendum, Kuot has not held any key positions either as the head of specialized committees in the national legislative assembly, as national minister, state governor or as ambassador.

The lawmaker, however, insists he did not join the movement for positions and cannot rebel if his contribution during the liberation struggle has not been recognised after the war ended.

“My problem has not been why others have been getting assignments and I am not assigned. My problem has been why those who get these assignments not perform to the expectations of the people. My other problems and which is the painful one is why our people are engaged in a constant senseless and tribal fight. Why they don’t embrace themselves and this is what I tell them whenever I get the opportunity to talk to them, especially our people of Gogrial,” said the lawmaker.

“I told our people to embrace peace, embrace one another and accept themselves. They need to emulate the way our next door neighbour, the great people of Aweil, the Dinka Malual relate among themselves and how they handle their own issues, even when they have political differences among themselves”, he added.

According to the legislator, it is unwise for the leadership not give servicemen ample time and opportunity they deserve to do what they wanted to do when they were aspiring for leadership positions.

“Our people like changing leaders which is a bad practice. How do you measure the performance of a leader who did not spend one year in office? How do you measure the performance of the minister, say education or agriculture who did not time commensurate to the programs he had outlined and planned to achieve if this minister is removed within three months of his appointment? How will you hold him accountable?” asked the lawmaker from Gogrial.

He continued, “Whose fault is it if he fails, is it the minister, the governor or you the people who came to the governor and asked for replacement? Obviously it is the people who came to ask for replacement knowing this person has programs to implement”.

He said people should be sincere and give officials enough time to perform.

“I told them let us be sincere to ourselves and look ourselves in the eye instead of talking at the backdoor, praising someone in the day and backbite this same person in the night. This is not politics, it is chauvinism”, stressed Kuot.

He said it was high time people appreciated the country’s president by giving him the support he needs to bring peace to the country.

“I told them look you wanted the president to give you your state and he did it. He gave you your demand just as the other community requested him to do. Again you went to him and asked him to change your governor and appoint for you the governor you want and he did. So what do you want him again to do?” Kuot asked.

“Since he has been responsive to your demands, you should now reciprocate because relationship between the government and citizens is not a one way traffic, but two way communications,” he added.

(ST)