African leaders to step up fight against terrorism, insecurity

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 31, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The 28th African head of state and government summit wrapped up Tuesday after deliberations on a number of continental issues.

JPEG - 21.4 kb
A view of the 22nd African Union summit in Addis Ababa on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo/Solan Gemechu)

The summit was held in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa under the theme: "harnessing demographic dividend investment in youth"

Peace and security, reforming the African Union (AU), financing the AU and continental free trade area were major issues the leaders deliberated.

It was disclosed at the summit a need for African countries to develop concrete ways of cooperation, regional and continental action plans to stamp out terrorism.

The African Union Commission (AUC) Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, said that reinforcing the fight against terrorism is a top priority for AUC.

Chergui lauded AMISOM’s counter terrorism efforts against al-quida allied terrorist group in Somalia.

"AMISOM has successfully secured the election process in Somalia", he said.

Somalia’s presidential election is due to take place next month.

With this regard the commissioner said that the troubled newest nation among others needs healing, contemplation and accountability.

He, however, stressed that the African Union Commission can’t tolerate impunity.

The commissioner commended the U.N’s peace keeping efforts being undertaken to restore peace and stability in South Sudan. He further said the AUC will closely work with the South Sudanese government to bring durable peace in the country.

Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo has labeled the 28th Africa leaders summit a landmark one.

"I have called the summit a landmark one because of the far reaching decisions that we have taken here" he said.

Akufo-Addo said the decisions were taken on the best interest of the Continent.

He said the African leaders have adopted a comprehensive proposal for the reform of the 55-member state continental bloc.

"We took equal bold decision to finance our institution from our own resources to avoid foreign dependency and challenges"

The assembly has also made elections to appoint for AU chair and AUC chair and deputy chairman. Eight commissioners were also elected during the AU summit.

Outgoing AUC chairperson Dlamini Zuma urged the new leadership to work harder to realize aspirations of the continent.

"I have no doubt that the incoming commissioner will continue to strengthen and built up on the foundation" she said.

The continental body also re-admitted Morocco after it withdrew 33 years ago.

(ST)

