 
 
 
Tuesday 31 January 2017

S. Sudan working to address fuel shortage, says official

January 31, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan government said Tuesday that it was working hard to explore how best it could address the fuel shortage situation so that it does not affect activities of some its essential agencies and institutions with critical role in the country.

A fuel attendant in Juba, South Sudan (ST/File photo)

“The ministry is exerting every effort to address this matter. We are working together with all the stakeholders so that we come up with one and harmonized plan and strategy to ensure that all essential agencies and institutions are not affected,” Macar Aciek Ader, head of the national oil corporation told Sudan Tribune.

The official did not, however, elaborate on the plans and strategies, which agencies and institutions will apply to address fuel shortages.

Fuel scarcity hit the South Sudanese capital, Juba resulting into failure by newspapers in the country to produce its Monday editions.

Fuel shortage in South Sudan has affected public transport and peoples’ movement, sparking public discourse, with some describing the young nation as an oil-producing country without fuel.

“Look today, there are no newspapers. The public transport has been affected. Ordinary people are finding it extremely difficult to move. What does this mean? It simply shows that we are an oil producing country without fuel”, said James Wieu Dut, a trader.

Major newspaper owners, mostly the independent ones, apologized to their clients, saying it failed to publish due to shortage of fuel.

People living at the outskirts of Juba town in Shirkat, Gumbo, Gudele, Munuki, Miya Saba, Kator, and Jebel had to walk places where they would carry out their daily routine duties and activities.

However, those seeking for fuel at fuel stations had to stand in the queue for long hours, at the end of which some could not get despite spending long hours in line as most stations ran out of fuel.

South Sudan is one of poorest countries in the world with the worst indicators of development, health and education. Its oil sector, which accounts for over 90% of government revenues, has been badly affected by more than three years of conflict.

(ST)

