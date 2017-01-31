Boma state did less to implement the peace deal: Governor

January 30, 2017 (BOR) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Phillip Aguer doubts the viability of thepeace deal signed between Murle and Dinka communities in Pibor in December 2016.

Jonglei State Governor Philip Aguer (AFP Photo)

The deal, organized and facilitated by the governments of Boma and Jonglei states with support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), aimed at ceasing hostilities between the two tribes, who had a long history of cattle raiding and child abduction.

According to Aguer, Boma state failed to implement its part as the Murle continue to raid Dinka cattle, kill people and abduct children.

“We are for peaceful coexistence with our neighbours on the other side. We signed the peace on 4th December 2016, but on the 3rd of December, when we were still in the talks, two women were killed in Jalle and their children were abducted. By the 5th [of December], when we left Pibor and two women were killed in Kongor and their children were also abducted,” said Aguer on Friday.

He added, “So there is an issue of implementation on the side of Boma because some social groups do not respect the peace deal”.

Aguer said Boma state was divided between those who want peace and those who do not want the peace accord implemented.

“There were people who were reluctantly doubting the success of the peace agreement”, said the Jonglei state governor.

The opening of the road connecting Pibor and Bor for the free flow of goods and movement of people was one of the key resolutions that were agreed upon in the peace accord, among other issues.

“The only resolution that is working is the opening of the road between Pibor and Bor, this is one achievement we achieved since we met”, said Aguer.

In recent days, however, trucks belonging to U.N, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian agencies have been stopped by local authorities from using the road passed via Anyidi area.

(ST)