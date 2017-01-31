Fuel shortage affects South Sudan’s newspaper industry

January 30, 2017 (JUBA)- Fuel shortage at South Sudan-based printing press saw not newspapers on Monday, as citizen accused the country’s authorities failure to support essential commodity.

A vendor sells newspapers in the South Sudanese capital, Juba (Photo: Al-Jazeera)

Public transport was also halted on Monday, causing delays at the various work places.

“The economic situation is worsening each day – there seems to be no exit from this political and mismanagement tragedy,” said a resident of Muona, a suburb of the South Sudan capital, as dozens of people completed for the few taxis at Customs Park.

“Without information and without publication of newspapers, we are being made to only believe is broadcast on SSBC as godly truth,” a Juba University student told Sudan Tribune, in reference to the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) television.

Universal Printers, the only printing company in Juba, reportedly blamed the absence of newspapers on lack of fuel for its operation.

Currently Nile pet, a state-owned entity, imports all fuel and sells at a subsidized price of 22 SSP per litter, yet economists argue that the actually market price is just 1USD or 100 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP).

The oil sector, which accounts for over 90% of government revenues, has been badly affected the recent war, in addition to the decline in oil prices on world markets.

Commodity prices also shot up due to the devaluation of the local currency, which has gravely impacted on the transport sector in the country. The most affected are importers of food items and general household goods who have to deal with sharply increased prices to bring in goods from neighbouring Uganda, Kenya and Sudan. Many investors have left local and regional businesses collapse, while unemployment has increased.

South Sudan is one of poorest countries in the world with the worst indicators of development, health and education.

(ST)