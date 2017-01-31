 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 31 January 2017

Fuel shortage affects South Sudan’s newspaper industry

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 30, 2017 (JUBA)- Fuel shortage at South Sudan-based printing press saw not newspapers on Monday, as citizen accused the country’s authorities failure to support essential commodity.

JPEG - 15.4 kb
A vendor sells newspapers in the South Sudanese capital, Juba (Photo: Al-Jazeera)

Public transport was also halted on Monday, causing delays at the various work places.

“The economic situation is worsening each day – there seems to be no exit from this political and mismanagement tragedy,” said a resident of Muona, a suburb of the South Sudan capital, as dozens of people completed for the few taxis at Customs Park.

“Without information and without publication of newspapers, we are being made to only believe is broadcast on SSBC as godly truth,” a Juba University student told Sudan Tribune, in reference to the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) television.

Universal Printers, the only printing company in Juba, reportedly blamed the absence of newspapers on lack of fuel for its operation.

Currently Nile pet, a state-owned entity, imports all fuel and sells at a subsidized price of 22 SSP per litter, yet economists argue that the actually market price is just 1USD or 100 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP).

The oil sector, which accounts for over 90% of government revenues, has been badly affected the recent war, in addition to the decline in oil prices on world markets.

Commodity prices also shot up due to the devaluation of the local currency, which has gravely impacted on the transport sector in the country. The most affected are importers of food items and general household goods who have to deal with sharply increased prices to bring in goods from neighbouring Uganda, Kenya and Sudan. Many investors have left local and regional businesses collapse, while unemployment has increased.

South Sudan is one of poorest countries in the world with the worst indicators of development, health and education.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 January 09:10, by Eastern

    Salva Kiir’s tribal government thinks it can subsidise everything in the country, wage a futile war with armed opposition groups and continue to remain afloat. We see the drama unfolding sooner than later.....

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)

Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.