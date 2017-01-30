Former Sudanese local workers file lawsuit against FAO

January 30, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Former Sudanese staff at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in North Darfur state has filed a lawsuit against the organization demanding payment of financial dues.
In 2011, FAO laid off 160 security guards contractors working for the organization in El-Fasher, North Darfur capital.
Spokesperson for the former workers, Khalid Mohamed Adam, told Sudan Tribune they are demanding the FAO to pay them for the overtime work, official holidays and layoff compensations according to the contracts.
He pointed that they filed a lawsuit at the Labor Court through the Foreign Ministry, saying the FAO didn’t attend several court sessions.
According to Adam, the last procedural session was held on 25 January, 2016 and was suspended until next April.
He added that they handed over a complaint to the FAO demanding their rights before filing the lawsuit, saying however the latter rejected any amicable solution to the problem.
It is noteworthy that 263 former workers at the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) have protested seven times during 2016 in four Darfur states to demand financial dues owed to them since 2010.
