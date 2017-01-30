January 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese civil society groups have called on the Kenyan government to investigate the disappearance of two rights activists allegedly kidnapped in Nairobi

"We, the undersigned South Sudanese civil societies in Nairobi plead with the Kenya government to thoroughly investigate the disappearance of Civil Rights Lawyer Cde Samuel Dong Luak and Cde. Aggrey Idri Izboni," says a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Luak was kidnapped while he was returning to his home in the evening of 23 January. The second, Izboni, was abducted on 24 January near his home, according to a statement signed by Youth Pioneers, Achut Foundation, Aftaboss International, South Sudan Peace Coalition and Congress Of South Sudanese Patriots.

"Since this matter was brought to police’s attention, we have seen nothing done. The police indifference has made us become speculative to an extent that we think the state had ulterior motive," added the statement.

South Sudanese right activists and political opponents say they fear for their safety in the neighbouring country, pointing to the presence of South Sudanese security in Kenya and the alleged complicity of some Kenyan authorities.

In November, Kenyan authorities arrested James Dak, the spokesperson of leader SPLM-IO leader following his support to the sack of a Kenyan general from his position as the UNMISS force commander.

Kenya played a leading role in the regional efforts to end the South Sudanese crisis, but since November decided to withdraw its troops from the UN peacekeeping operation in South Sudan.

Nairobi since also limited its efforts to end the South Sudanese conflict. While the IGAD and the international community decided to back the government of President Salva Kiir and to prevent the resumption of war in the troubled country, pointing to a possible genocide .

(ST)