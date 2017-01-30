 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 30 January 2017

S. Sudanese groups urges Kenya to investigate ’kidnapped’ activists

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese civil society groups have called on the Kenyan government to investigate the disappearance of two rights activists allegedly kidnapped in Nairobi

JPEG - 41.7 kb
Panelists at the civil society forum in Nairobi, Kenya July 15, 2016 (Photo credit:TJN-A))

"We, the undersigned South Sudanese civil societies in Nairobi plead with the Kenya government to thoroughly investigate the disappearance of Civil Rights Lawyer Cde Samuel Dong Luak and Cde. Aggrey Idri Izboni," says a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Luak was kidnapped while he was returning to his home in the evening of 23 January. The second, Izboni, was abducted on 24 January near his home, according to a statement signed by Youth Pioneers, Achut Foundation, Aftaboss International, South Sudan Peace Coalition and Congress Of South Sudanese Patriots.

"Since this matter was brought to police’s attention, we have seen nothing done. The police indifference has made us become speculative to an extent that we think the state had ulterior motive," added the statement.

South Sudanese right activists and political opponents say they fear for their safety in the neighbouring country, pointing to the presence of South Sudanese security in Kenya and the alleged complicity of some Kenyan authorities.

In November, Kenyan authorities arrested James Dak, the spokesperson of leader SPLM-IO leader following his support to the sack of a Kenyan general from his position as the UNMISS force commander.

Kenya played a leading role in the regional efforts to end the South Sudanese crisis, but since November decided to withdraw its troops from the UN peacekeeping operation in South Sudan.

Nairobi since also limited its efforts to end the South Sudanese conflict. While the IGAD and the international community decided to back the government of President Salva Kiir and to prevent the resumption of war in the troubled country, pointing to a possible genocide .

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)

Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.