 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 30 January 2017

Sudanese court sentences Czech journalist to life in prison over espionage charges

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese court has sentenced a Czech journalist Petr Jasek to life in prison for espionage. The court, also sentenced a pastor and an activist to 12 years for rendering him criminal assistance .

JPEG - 23 kb
police stands outside the courthouse in Khartoum 2007

Jasek had been arrested by the Sudanese security service at Khartoum airport carrying video and written material about the armed conflict in the Nuba Mountains where the government is accused to targeting civilians in the rebel controlled areas.

The Judge of North Khartoum court, Osama Ahmed Abdallah, Sunday, sentenced the journalist Peter Jacek to life imprisonment for spying against the Sudan and disseminating reports - via an "American organization hostile to Sudan" - including alleged persecution of Christians in the country, and the bombardment of civilian populated areas in the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan State.

The judge also sentenced the journalist for filming military areas, provoking hatred against religious communities and spreading false news about the country. Further, the Czech was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Sudanese pound for violating the Sudanese humanitarian law.

In October 2016, the European Parliament mentioned the detention of the Czech Christian aid worker in a resolution on human rights in Sudan, and called on the Sudanese government to release rights activists, and to respect the freedom of religion.

The court also sentenced to 12 years in prison the Pastor Hassan Abdel Rahim and the activist Abdel-Moneim Abdel-Mawla for rendering criminal assistance to the Czech journalist, disseminating false information about the country and inciting hatred against religious communities.

GROUNDLESS SENTENCE

In Prague, the Czech foreign ministry swiftly rejected the ruling of the Sudanese court, pointing that there was no evidence to support his conviction or sentence, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement released on Sunday the Czech foreign ministry said a deputy foreign minister would travel to Sudan in the coming days to try to negotiate Jasek’s release and if necessary, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek is ready go there, too.

Prague further said Jasek is in relatively good condition.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)

Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.