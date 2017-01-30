 
 
 
Monday 30 January 2017

U.N mission chief meets Kiir, pledges commitment to regional force

January 29, 2017 (JUBA) - The new head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer held a meeting with South Sudan President Salva Kiir, during which the former reiterated the mission’s commitment to supporting peace efforts in the young nation.

JPEG - 17.6 kb
David Shearer (Getty Images)

Shearer, a U.N spokesperson said, also assured the South Sudanese leader that the U.N and UNMISS are there to support the Government and help the people of war-torn South Sudan.

The senior U.N official reportedly state that he was in South Sudan with an open mind and would leave the East African nation if conditions in the country permit UNMISS to leave.

Shearer, who doubles at the special representative of the Secretary General in South Sudan, also met with the South Sudanese minister of cabinet affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro and that he was pleased to hear the minister reiterate South Sudan Government’s commitment to the deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) mandated by the U.N Security Council in August 2016.

UNMISS was deployed in July 2011 after South Sudan’s independence from Sudan. Currently, there are 13,000 uniformed personnel and over 2,000 international and local civilian staff.

South Sudan descended into turmoil in mid-December 2013 when rival forces loyal to President Kiir bitterly fought with those loyal to his former deputy Riek Machar. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in a crisis that has produced one of the world’s worst displacement situations with immense suffering for civilians.
(ST)

  • 30 January 08:37, by Kuch

    Regional troops! Good luck with that guys. By the way, where do these creeps often get this Martin Elia fellow with his useless comments? It has been made crystal clear that South Sudan will never ever again welcomes even a rat from any country on the pretext of the so-called peacekeeping business nonsense>>>

    repondre message

    • 30 January 08:42, by Kuch

      The president, the defense minister, the minister for information and even the South Sudan citizenry don’t any rubbish to be developed into our country again, but there are some trolls who keep bringing this nonsense of foreign troops into our country because they just want to anger the South Sudanese people>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 January 08:50, by Kuch

        Let the criminals bring damn so-called region troops, but we will fight the mercenaries thoroughly. What is this obsession with our country by these criminals in the damn UN? This New Zealand idiot resigned his position as an MP in his country and ran into our country purposely to come and behaves like our overlord. And here there are some idiots in our country who deaf in souls and brains>>>

        repondre message

        • 30 January 08:55, by Kuch

          We keep warning some of our idiots that what the US, the UK, their creepy NGOs and some of their other creeps want in our country isn’t going to end very well. The criminals want to make our country like Congo. To make our country as lawless as possible and then it will be looted amid the lawlessness and there are some of their fools in our country bidding for this to happen>>>

          repondre message

          • 30 January 08:59, by Kuch

            Who says the damn UN is here for the stability of our country? The UN is here destabilize our country to stay relevant in our country. Guys, open your damn eyes and skulls. Whoever wants the damn US, the UK, their UN and some of their other creeps in between should just take the criminals to their villages and spare us peace>>>

            repondre message

  • 30 January 08:55, by Akuma

    Shearer,,
    Please note South Sudan don’t want more RPF in South Sudan. They even want to UNMISS troops to be out of South Sudan because they are one fueling the conflict in the country otherwise If you stop talking of RPF deployment, you will be kick out soon like other UNMISS Bosses who work before u in South Sudan without accomplished their mission. UN is part & parcel of South Sudan conflicts

    repondre message

Comment on this article



