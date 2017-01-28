 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 28 January 2017

Juba University lecturers strike over detained colleagues

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Juba University Entrance (Photo: Juba University Website)
January 28, 2017 (JUBA) - Academic lecturers have indefinitely suspended lessons at the South Sudan’s main University of Juba in protest to arbitrary detention of two academics.

Academic staff president Philip Finish Apollo and natural resources lecture Zuher Sule were arrested on Thursday for holding a "secret meeting" after being suspended from the university by Vice Chancellor Prof. John Akech. The lecturers slammed the detention as illegal and demand their immediate release.

David Evoc, the deputy president for the academic staff, said lecturers have lived to their promise and halted lecturers. Evoc said the arrest of Finish and Sule is an "intimidation" to the lecturers demanding their legitimate rights of better wages and arrears as well better management at the university.

However, University of Juba Vice Chancellor Prof. Akech said the lecturers have acted outside the regulations and bureaucratic management of the institutional issues. He blamed the academic for misrepresenting "facts" to the public.

"Instead of dialoguing with (university) administration for the way forward, they (academic staff) met on 15 December and made unfounded allegations against the VC [Vice Chancellor] in regards to new policies including changing a number of academic regulations," said Akec in an email obtained by Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

He said the regulations were agreed by "appropriate bodies" governing the university and not unilaterally declared by VC as alleged. Akech said the academic staff abandoned university and ministry of education as channels to address their grievances and resorted to the media.

"These allegations were first published by Juba Monitor [newspaper] on 16 December 2016 and for that reason, five academic staffs were suspended for dissemination of false information about university administration decision-making," he added.

He said a committee is investigating the suspended staffs. Akech said the embattled staffs embarked on mobilising the students to trigger chaos in the university.

"They have been polarising the university community as well as waging media campaigns using disinformation in order to have their way," he added.

The VC, however, did not say if he authorised the arrest of the two lecturers. Akech did not elaborate on steps is taking to end the strike.

A university student said lecturers did not teach on Friday.

"It is an unfortunate situation that we just found ourselves in. The lecturers just began three weeks ago and the lecturers have been doing great job amidst the challenges of transport and low pay," first student identifying his first name as Sebit said on Saturday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)

Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.