Juba University lecturers threaten strike over detained colleagues

January 27, 2017 (JUBA) - Lecturers from the main South Sudan’s University of Juba threatened Friday to declare open ended strike, if two detained colleagues are not released from arbitrary detention.

University of Juba (File photo )

The university academic staff president Philip Finish Apollo and natural resource lecturer Dr. Zuher Sule were detained on Thursday for allegedly holding illegal meeting at the oldest university premise without permission from Vice Chancellor Prof. John Akech.

“There has been intimidation by the vice chancellor,” said David Evoc deputy academic staff president in statements to a local radio station on Friday. “Two of our general meetings have been prevented," he further said.

Speaking to U.S. funded Eye Radio in Juba, he added that lecturers would go on to pressure authorities to release their detained colleagues.

Apollo and four others were suspected in December 2016 to holding meetings that hatched deposing Prof. Akech, allegation they strongly denied.

The lecturers, according to several sources, were detained while holding a meeting outside the premise of the university following their expulsion, though other sources claimed they had entered the university "secretly" and held meeting with students.

University of Juba Vice Chancellor Prof. Akech, told A separate news briefing on Friday that he has never authorized the detention of lecturers and directed reporters to Police and other security organs.

Akech, however, told UN radio on Thursday that he had advised the embattled lecturers to desist from holding secret meetings.

“They were advised not to do secret meetings outside the university and that has been recorded by the security,” he said.

Founded in 1977, the University of Juba is oldest South Sudanese public higher institution of learning.

Lecturers at public universities have been complaining of diminishing wages with professors receiving as low as equivalent of $50 monthly.

The ministry of higher education and public universities administrators, however, insist that the situation will be addressed and called for patience.

(ST)