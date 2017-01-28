 
 
 
Juba University lecturers threaten strike over detained colleagues

January 27, 2017 (JUBA) - Lecturers from the main South Sudan’s University of Juba threatened Friday to declare open ended strike, if two detained colleagues are not released from arbitrary detention.

JPEG - 26.1 kb
University of Juba (File photo )

The university academic staff president Philip Finish Apollo and natural resource lecturer Dr. Zuher Sule were detained on Thursday for allegedly holding illegal meeting at the oldest university premise without permission from Vice Chancellor Prof. John Akech.

“There has been intimidation by the vice chancellor,” said David Evoc deputy academic staff president in statements to a local radio station on Friday. “Two of our general meetings have been prevented," he further said.

Speaking to U.S. funded Eye Radio in Juba, he added that lecturers would go on to pressure authorities to release their detained colleagues.

Apollo and four others were suspected in December 2016 to holding meetings that hatched deposing Prof. Akech, allegation they strongly denied.

The lecturers, according to several sources, were detained while holding a meeting outside the premise of the university following their expulsion, though other sources claimed they had entered the university "secretly" and held meeting with students.

University of Juba Vice Chancellor Prof. Akech, told A separate news briefing on Friday that he has never authorized the detention of lecturers and directed reporters to Police and other security organs.

Akech, however, told UN radio on Thursday that he had advised the embattled lecturers to desist from holding secret meetings.

“They were advised not to do secret meetings outside the university and that has been recorded by the security,” he said.

Founded in 1977, the University of Juba is oldest South Sudanese public higher institution of learning.

Lecturers at public universities have been complaining of diminishing wages with professors receiving as low as equivalent of $50 monthly.

The ministry of higher education and public universities administrators, however, insist that the situation will be addressed and called for patience.

(ST)

  • 28 January 09:04, by Kuch

    Yes, these are the people selling our country to foreign countries on the plate. I don’t think a vice chancellor has powers to detain anyone, but he does has powers to discipline and fire rogue lecturers. Fire the idiots and let them join their armed rebellion. The CIA, MI6 and others will go and give them free US and UK pounds in cartons in Nairobi, Kampala and Adis Ababa>>>

    • 28 January 09:10, by Kuch

      That is how l am been told these days that the CIA, MI6 and other agents are giving out free US and UK pounds to any South Sudanese that is ready to fight for the corporate America, the UK, their UN and their NGOs to topple the current government of the Dinkas/Jiengs and be replaced by a corporate America, the UK, their UN, their creepy NGOs and their allies in between government>>>>

      • 28 January 09:13, by Kuch

        a government that can be easily micro-managed in Washington, London, Wall Street. Paris and all, good luck fellows. That is not going to happen.

      • 28 January 09:18, by Gabriel KK

        You are right Kuch. There is no need to detain those lecturers. The University head has a power to expel or fire the chicken’s head lecturers for holding a secret meeting with out his knowledge.

  • 28 January 11:36, by Fair Man

    Kuch and Gabriel KK
    Gays, why do you want everyone to take up arms. Professors are doing their job, to eradicate the illiteracy among the Dinka and JCE sons, who, owing to their primitive upbringing, have taken violence as means of surival. Dr. John Akec became a VC of Dinka President. Not that he was better than some of the worldly recognized professors.

  • 28 January 11:40, by Fair Man

    John Akec, the V.C of University of Juba, has during his time employed a number of National Security officers, as examination officers to colleges and Centres, without required formalities of Labor Ministry. We know this cheap plants but still they will do nothing. We will continue flashing out Jienge from Equatoria. Already, some areas have be liberated from their occupation. Thanks our youth wor

  • 28 January 11:44, by Fair Man

    Kuch and Gabriel KK
    Don’t spy on professionals who are doing their duties. Expect that when we went to the bush to fight Arab 1983-2005, not everybody takes it due to their own understanding. You have failed to crush the resistance in the country and now turning on innocent elites doing their jobs. When was the Constitution of South Sudan suspended so as not to allow people hold meetings?

    • 28 January 11:48, by Fair Man

      Contradictions of Dinka and JCE. You are desperately calling for national dialogue to salvage you unpopular regime, at the same time your threatening people with arrests and killings. What peace are you fools talking about when you can not differentiate between watery stool and pure water? Messing up everything. The more you prey on innocent people, the more you strengthen our moment.

