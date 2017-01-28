 
 
 
Trump bans Sudanese from entering to U.S territory

January 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - President Donald Trump Friday has signed an executive order banning from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days Sudanese nationals and citizens of other six countries.

The measure is seen as first step towards establishing a broader ban, and comes in line with an electoral pledge "to keep America safe" by the Republican president.

The executive order of 27 January bars all people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States. Also, the presidential decision orders to grant priority to Christian and other minority religions over Muslims.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Pentagon, Trump said “We don’t want them here,” “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country, and love deeply our people,” he stressed.

The band does not include diplomats and members of international organizations from the seven designed countries.

A week before the end of his second term, President Obama signed an executive order easing economic embargo on Sudan.

However, Obama maintained the east African country in the list of state sponsors of terrorism with Libya, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Stria and Yemen.

The new American administration didn’t yet determine its policy towards Sudan. Washington has to review the economic sanctions within six months and to decide to re-establish it fully or to lift it definitely.

(ST)

  • 28 January 09:23, by Kuch

    Well Barack Obama ganged with the terrorists here in South Sudan (Riek Machar) rebels, in Libya, in Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, israel, Turkey, Al Nustra, Al Qada, ISIL, Boko Haram, the UK, the US and France have an un a secrete alliance against other countries under Barack Obama>>>

    • 28 January 09:27, by Kuch

      and Barack Obama with his allies use to fool others that he was fighting terrorism when in truth, he was arming and fought other countries with the terrorists. Here in South Sudan though, we know the dirty game the idiot was playing against our country and our people through his Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom and Lam Akol puppets/stooges>>

      • 28 January 09:32, by Kuch

        North Sudan even sent its troops to go and fight in Yemen on behave of Saudi Arabia and gulf Arab states as mercenaries. And Barack Obama didn’t even utter a single word on as to why other countries were allowed to invade a sovereign country without a UN permission? But when the government of South Sudan invited her Ugandan allies in 2014 after Barack Obama’s>>>

        • 28 January 09:38, by Kuch

          Riek Machar and company foiled coup and eventual armed rebellion against an elected government of South Sudan in 2013. Barack Obama, the UK and the UN barked at the government of South Sudan like mad dogs that the Ugandan troops must withdraw from South Sudan immediately, while at the same time, they were the ones backing the armed rebellion in our country>>>

          • 28 January 09:43, by Kuch

            Barack Obama, the UK and their UN Riek Machar puppet/stooge was the one that signed the South Sudan’s military cooperation between Uganda and Congo. While he was the vice president of South Sudan. Our current military cooperation between Rwanda and Egypt were signed by our current defense minister and general chief of staff>>>

            • 28 January 09:48, by Kuch

              We will find out Barack Hussein Obama and have a yarn with him about his authority over the government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. He has been treating our country and our people like our country is a US over sea’s territory and our people like we are the US subjects----we would really want to know from him>>.

              • 28 January 09:55, by Kuch

                but all l know is, the idiot wanted to show his foreign policy prowess on our country and our people, have a peek on this links: https://nyamile.co/.../laws-in-white-house-are-not-applicable-everywhere-susan-rice-m...

                ttps://www.modernghana.com/.../troika-and-igad-the-unholy-alliance-working-to-in...

                • 28 January 10:01, by Kuch

                  Barack Obama and his then bunch of low lives in his states department wanted to experiment their NEW WORLD ORDER UN government in our country, the criminals and the so-called Enough project activists are deep in the neck in the current mess in our country and criminals will pay very dearly. The criminals have step on wrong people’s feet, the South Sudanese men---the Dinkas/Jiengs of the Sudan>>

                  • 28 January 10:09, by Kuch

                    to be precise. The criminals have destroyed Libya, Central Africa republic, Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq and now Syria and their most prized country to destroyed is our country, South Sudan---simply because they want our oil fields and they are using their damn UN, humanitarian aids, donations and their so-called peace keeping business as their pretexts to crawl their rubbish into our country!!>>>

                    • 28 January 10:15, by Kuch

                      Barack Obama and the US business were welcomed immediately after our Independence to come an invest in our country, but objected that there were no infrastructure in South Sudan to invest in. But when the government of South Sudan went to China and the Chinese companies agreed that they will try to invest in our country, however there are few infrastructures>>

                      • 28 January 10:21, by Kuch

                        But when Barack Obama and his Wall Street buddies and CO. who objected the South Sudan’s offer to invest heard that the Chinese are going to invest in South Sudan, the criminals went ballistic and wanted a regime change of the government of South Sudan and that is why we have the current war in our country. Guys like Barack Obama and Co. have taken South Sudan and South Sudanese people for idiots>

                        • 28 January 10:29, by Kuch

                          but have been fighting terrorists and these dirty intrigues all our lives to know the criminals. Anyway, Barack Obama, his buddies and CO are part of terrorists. And the idiots know who are terrorizing the world with the gulf Aarab states pay masters. Here in the South Sudan though, we would be asking the US, the UK, their UN, their creepy NGOs and their allies in between to remove their>>>

                          • 28 January 10:35, by Kuch

                            so-called UNIMISS peacekeepers in peace and we will then talk of trades and not occupation of other people countries on the pretext of so-called humanitarian aid, donation and peacekeeping business nonsense. Fellows, the US, the UK, their UN, their creepy NGOs and some of their allies in between think, they can colonize our country and our people with these cheap and dirty intrigues!>>>

                            • 28 January 10:37, by Kuch

                              Fellows, that is not going to happen.

        • 28 January 10:10, by john akeen

          You are right about all the games that was being played by B-O we SSudanese we have seen a lot and we savored a lot even to day we are savoring in our own hands, our people that who is outside they don’t know how to live in peace, one day they wil learn when deportion start. You know we are in somebody country and you know if you go back to where you come from you know you’re not going to like it.

  • 28 January 10:02, by Kush Natives

    Bravo Mr. Trumpet! I only supported you on this, but the rest of your executives orders that you’re signing everyday here in an oval office is not right. Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US. The above countries are definitely terrorist sponsors, I don’t know if Obama was new to those nations.

    • 28 January 10:19, by john akeen

      King dounld trump, those countries are the most terrorist organization go after them

  • 28 January 10:20, by CholDit

    Well said brother @Kush Natives , People kept praising Obama for a long time but he sneaky as hell .thanks God he left office , we are sick and tired of his nefarious policies.

    • 28 January 10:34, by Kush Natives

      Choldit,
      the deportation already started, there’s no joke here. The man is deadly and damn serious. Congratulations Mr. Trump! You’re doing well with your plan______!

  • 28 January 11:29, by Fair Man

    Kuch
    Stop preaching your cheap ignorance about world politics. China will continue to sell arms to you and you know that these arms are not for playing games. They are for killing your very people. South Sudan is not in state of war with any neigboring country. How stupid are the JCE and Dinka to reject arms embargo, at the same time crying for peace. Guns are not for use in peace time but to war.

