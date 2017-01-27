Sudanese doctors committee condemns killing of dermatologist

January 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) Friday has described the killing of a doctor in the Sennar state, 280 kilometers from the capital, Khartoum as “serious development in the attacks against doctors”.
Last October, Sudanese doctors went on a two-month intermittent strike and refused non-emergency treatments to patients demanding protection after the increase of attacks against doctors by frustrated patients and their families.
On Thursday, Mubarak Adam Arabi, a dermatologist at Sennar Hospital and lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Sennar was stabbed to death by a frustrated patient inside his clinic.
In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, CCSD has mourned the slain doctor, describing the incident as “brutal and treacherous”.
It stressed that a statement including details of the incident and the next move that will be taken by the doctors would be issued later, saying “human life is the most sacred thing on earth” and there should be no justification for such a killing.
CCSD is an independent doctors association that was formed during the recent strike as a parallel body to the pro-government Sudanese Doctors Union (SDU).
(ST)
