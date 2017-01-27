 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 27 January 2017

South Sudanese rebels vow to detain Kenyan nationals

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 26, 2017 (AKOBO) - A senior South Sudanese rebel official has warned Kenya against deporting opposition dissidents to South Sudan, saying it could attract retaliation.

JPEG - 35.7 kb
Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta (L), taking walk with the South Sudanese opposition leader, Riek Machar, after a lengthy meeting at the State House, Nairobi, 7 July 2015 (ST photo)

In a statement, Koang Rambang Chol ordered forces loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar not to allow Kenyan nationals to leave the South Sudan’s newly-created state of Bieh.

“I am ordering all security organs, including military intelligence not to allow Kenyan citizens, including those working in the humanitarian organizations to leave Bieh state territory until further directive from my office,” said Koang.

The directive comes barely a week after two South Sudanese opposition figures, Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idris, were detained by Kenyan authorities amid fears they could be deported back to the young nation.

Koang said any move by Kenya to deport the duo would be retaliatory and affect relations between the two nations.

“If Dong Samuel is deported to Juba, I am afraid Kenya government would have hit the last nail on the coffin,” he said.

Several human rights bodies, including the New York-based Human Rights Watch have accused Kenyan authorities of unlawfully deporting several prominent opposition members from neighboring countries to their countries of origin, despite being recognized as refugees under Kenyan law.

“Dong Samuel Luak has been a vocal advocate for human rights in South Sudan for many years, and could face serious mistreatment if returned to South Sudan,” said Leslie Lefkow, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch on Wednesday.

“Kenyan authorities should respect his rights, allow him access to legal counsel and United Nations refugee officials, and immediately halt any deportation proceedings against him,” he added.

Kenya has, in recent years, unlawfully deported several prominent opposition members from neighboring countries to their countries of origin, despite being recognized as refugees under Kenyan law and protests by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In November last year, Kenya arrested and deported James Gatdet Dak, the spokesperson for rebel leader, Riek Machar. Dak is currently being held, without charge, at South Sudan National Security Services headquarters.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 January 06:58, by koang mi kei

    I really thank general Kong is a man of his word if Kenyan want to involves in this war let them declared themselves like Ugandan who fight alongside with south Sudan army this coward war of detaining south Sudanese citizen for nothing is a crime. If you guys are looking for money and they think partnership is not enough let them come join us in our war.

    repondre message

    • 27 January 07:15, by Midit Mitot

      Good enough Kenyan government had shown it,s true colour to SPLA-IO movement, and I know there will be tit for tat to Kenya citizens at IO areas, unless Kenya Gov,t would rebound their decision to deport these two gentlemen.

      repondre message

  • 27 January 07:05, by Southern Boy

    Thank to Kenyan Government, let them be deport to South Sudan which is their country, we need paces in South Sudan not fighting every day so if they are there in Kenya they still make cause of fighting, Kenya Government oyeeeee

    repondre message

  • 27 January 07:20, by victory john

    nice to said like that mr,koang Rabang, the unlawful that was used by kenya gaoverment it need to losse the life of workers humanterian organization who are working in newly created state of Bieh.now kenya goverment it has side in south sudan civilware event if they treat the refugees badly in their land, led the Beih people take the action abuot the kenya goverment.

    repondre message

  • 27 January 08:10, by Sadam Kuikoy

    That is it, Gatborchar Koang Rambang, Your decision is 100% supported by all IO supporters, let the fucking, money lovers Kenyan feel it rough this time and they will continue feeling/tasting it bitter if they do not cease from their cowardly act of terrorism for sake of money from hopeless Taban Deng and hopeless Kirr Nyaldieng.

    repondre message

  • 27 January 08:15, by john akeen

    Look at this rebels, Kenyans they have their construction right to deport any unwanted person back to their country where the came from, so what are you talking about? You can deported those Kenyans back their country too, but not to hold them or to kill them because if you do kill them or hold them, their government will go to look for them, and you know what will happen to you ya killers

    repondre message

    • 27 January 08:36, by Bilpam- 2

      Kenyans in our area,Bieh State will never see another environment which will be suitable for them again if they fail to release our officials.

      Let the stupid people be treated as stupid.Our people in Kenya are there not to seek jobs but to learn there based on the relationship between two countries.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obama and Bashir: The wrong choice – the wrong side of history 2017-01-26 06:09:26 By Dr El-Tahir El-Faki It is sometimes understandable that policy makers are forced to side with one preference or the other in regional political conflicts, and they makee choices they later (...)

What the cholera epidemic tells about the absurdity of lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-01-25 21:45:17 By Eric Reeves Former Obama administration UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s claim that there has been a “sea change” of improvement in humanitarian access in Sudan was not only false, but (...)

Why TROIKA can assassinate Gen. Malong 2017-01-24 20:12:15 By Simon Yel Yel Today the subject of my pen which Western sympathizers may call it vitriol is the inscrutable TROIKA. I have written before about it and I am still continuing until TRIOKA stop (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)

Nertiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir’s regime 2017-01-03 11:54:47 Sudan Democracy First Group Nirtiti massacre in Central Darfur exposes the criminal nature of Bashir's regime 2 January 2017 On the first day of 2016, and only one day after President Bashir's (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.